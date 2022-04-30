2022 U.S. Trials: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day 4 Update

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

This post contains the updated scores for the SwimSwam Pick’ems contest on and through day 4 of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. Below, you’ll find two tables, one of which displays the scores from day 4 of the meet, and other of which will show scores from day 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the overall total scores through this point in the meet.

There were only 6 events on day of the meet, and our contestants continued to do well. Of course, there were a couple “gimmies” in there tonight, like Katie Ledecky winning the women’s 400 free. Kieran Smith and Lilly King were also heavy favorite among our contestants in the men’s 400 free and women’s 100 breast respectively. There were a few upsets as well. Hunter Armstrong bested Ryan Murphy again on day 4, winning the men’s 100 back. Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby finished 4th in the women’s 100 breast. Also, Paige Madden, who was our entrants’ favorite to finish 2nd in the women’s 400 free, pulled out of the event.

The day 4 winner is screen name “SwimFan210_”, who racked up 90 points on the day. Congrats! SwimFan210_ is also our overall leader as things stand currently, having accumulated 383 points over the first 4 days of the meet.

Now, without further ado, here are the results from day 4 of the Pick’ems contest:

Here are the overall scores through day 4: