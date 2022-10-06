2022 SMU Classic Preview: Texas Men, Louisville Women Headline Stacked Field

2022 SMU Classic

Friday, October 7 – Saturday, October 8, 2022

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium

Dallas, Texas

Start Times Friday: 6 pm ET Saturday: 11 am ET

SCY (25 yards)

SMU Preview

Live Results

Live Stream (PonyUp TV)

The annual SMU Classic is set to kick off on Friday from the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas, with some of the top teams in the nation converging in the competition that frequently produces some quick times early in the season.

The two-day event will feature a number of teams ranked inside SwimSwam’s pre-season Top 25 Power Rankings. Historically a women’s-only competition, this year will mark the second time the men will compete after making their debut in 2021.

The Michigan Wolverines are the defending champions for the men and women.

PARTICIPANTS

Men’s Lineup (SwimSwam Pre-Season Power Ranking):

SMU (Host)

Texas (#2)

Louisville (#13)

Michigan (#15)

Texas A&M (#20)

Missouri (HM)

Women’s Lineup (SwimSwam Pre-Season Power Ranking):

SMU (Host)

Louisville (#6)

Michigan (#13)

USC (#17)

Miami (FL) (#21)

Missouri (HM)

THE FORMAT

Not only does the meet bring some of the top teams together for some fast early-season racing, it also presents a unique format.

The schedule includes 12 individual events, four relays, and two diving events. Excluded are the 1650 free, the 800 free relay, and platform diving.

Schedule

Friday

400 medley relay

400 IM

200 free

50 free

3 meter

100 fly

100 back

100 breast

800 free relay

Saturday

200 medley relay

500 free

200 breast

200 back

1 meter

100 free

200 fly

200 IM

200 free relay

Each team can only bring eight swimmers and one diver to fill up their lineup.

The catch is that each individual event is swum in two heats: an ‘A’ flight and a ‘B’ flight. Each team gets one swimmer in each flight, and each swimmer can race up to three events per day. So to win this meet, you not only need swimmers who are fast, but swimmers who are versatile and durable.

The format was developed around the legendary six-lane Perkins Natatorium that was SMU swimming’s home until it was demolished in 2014. A former basketball arena, the pool had a six-lane course and 360-degree arena seating. When it was full, it was one of the loudest venues in the country.

Even though the team has moved into a new facility, they retain the six-team, six-lane format for this meet that has existed for almost 30 years.

THE ROSTERS

While not all of the rosters have been made available, we’ve tracked down some of them:

Texas Men

Louisville Men

Guy Brooks

Charlie Crush

Denis Loktev

Dalton Lowe

Jackson Millard

Denis Petrashov

Abdelrahman El-Araby

Murilo Sartori

Adam Sneden (diving)

Michigan Men

Eitan Ben-Shitrit

Jared Daigle

Wyatt Davis

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Gal Groumi

Cameron Peel

Bence Szabados

Logan Zucker

Cameron Gammage (diving)

Texas A&M Men

Kaloyan Bratanov

Ethan Gogulski

Anze Fers Erzen

Andres Puente

Thomas Shomper

Baylor Nelson

Connor Foote

Maximiliano Vega

Rhett Hensley (diving)

SMU Men

Lance Butler

Angus Corbeau

Jack Easton

Russell Exum

Colin Feehery

Davis Edwards

Joe Rusnock

Sage Sungail

Peter Smithson (diving)

Louisville Women

Gabi Albiero

Madie Hall

Paige Hetrick

Paige Kuwata

Christiana Regenauer

Rye Ulett

Tristen Ulett

Cecilia Viberg

Jiselle Miller (diving)

Michigan Women

Kathryn Ackerman

Casey Chung

Katie Crom

Lindsay Flynn

Megan Glass

Devon Kitchel

Claire Newman

Letitia Sim

Lucy Hogan (diving)

USC Women (part of roster)

SMU Women

Annabelle Corcoran

Johanna Gudmundsdottir

Kate Janzen

Jimena Leguizamon Leal

Lucrezia Napoletano

Maxine Parkinson

Indra Vandenbussche

Jenna Watson

Nicole Stambo (diving)

TOP MATCHUPS

Men’s 200 Free – An intriguing battle is brewing in the men’s 200 free, with potentially four swimmers who earned a second swim at NCAAs last season competing. Louisville’s Murilo Sartori was eighth last year, and Texas’ Luke Hobson and Coby Carrozza were in the consolation final and are coming off big summers. Mizzou’s Jack Dahlgren was also a ‘B’ finalist in March. The Cardinals also bring Denis Loktev, the Israeli Record holder in the event in long course.

Women’s 100 Breast – Last season, Michigan freshman Letitia Sim made some noise at the SMU Classic with a blistering 59.09 swim in the 100 breast. This year she’ll go head-to-head with reigning NCAA champion Kaitlyn Dobler, plus Dobler’s USC teammate, Isabelle Odgers.

OTHER NAMES TO WATCH

Justina Kozan , who will be making her USC debut this weekend. Kozan is a multi-event threat who should be in the thick of things in the 200 free, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM.

, who will be making her USC debut this weekend. Kozan is a multi-event threat who should be in the thick of things in the 200 free, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM. Also making their highly-anticipated collegiate debut this weekend is Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson , SwimSwam’s #1 ranked recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2022. Nelson is a dynamite IMer, and could also contend in any of the stroke 200s.

, SwimSwam’s #1 ranked recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2022. Nelson is a dynamite IMer, and could also contend in any of the stroke 200s. Carson Foster , who is coming off a sensational summer that included a pair of individual silver medals at the World Championships in the 200 and 400 IM, plus a gold on the 800 free relay. One of the most versatile swimmers in the country, Foster could race free, back, fly and IM and be competitive no matter the distance.

, who is coming off a sensational summer that included a pair of individual silver medals at the World Championships in the 200 and 400 IM, plus a gold on the 800 free relay. One of the most versatile swimmers in the country, Foster could race free, back, fly and IM and be competitive no matter the distance. Gabi Albiero, who led the Louisville women last season with 36 individual points at NCAAs and is a threat to win the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.

SwimSwam will update this post once more rosters are released.