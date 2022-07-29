2022 Futures – Minneapolis: Carly Novelline Rips PBs of 55.02/1:00.86 in 100 FR/BK

2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships – Minnesota

July 27-30, 2022

Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

LCM (50m)

The 2nd day of the Futures Championship in Minneapolis saw NASA Wildcats 18-year-old Carly Novelline rocket to a new personal best in the women’s 100 free, winning the event decisively. Novelline clocked a 55.02, chipping 0.06 seconds off her personal best, which she set last summer. Additionally, she touched first by 2.3 seconds, marking a massive victory for the future Virginia Cavalier.

Novelline was on double duty tonight, also winning the women’s 100 back in another lifetime best of 1:00.86. The performance marks Novelline’s first time under 1:01 in the event, as her personal best sat at 1:01.25 from just a month ago.

Patriot Aquatic Club 16-year-old Kevin Obochi took the men’s 100 free in new personal best of 51.95. It was a huge personal best for Obochi, who entered the meet with a time of 53.30. He was out quick, posting a 24.95 on the first 50, then coming home in 27.00.

Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs 18-year-old Kevin Brumfield took the men’s 400 IM in 4:31.52, marking a big time drop. Brumfield’s previous personal best sat at 4:36.19, a time which he swam last month.

The men’s 100 back was won by Hurricanes Swim Team 17-year-old Charlie Crosby. The Texas recruit clocked a 56.46, chipping 0.06 seconds off his previous best time.

Other Day 2 Event Winners: