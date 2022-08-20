2022 French Elite Champs Runner-Up Kai Van Westering to Join Indiana in Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kai Van Westering has announced his commitment to Indiana for the 2022-2023 school year with three years of eligibility left.

Van Westering competes for Mission Viejo Nadadores out of California but also swims for France. In December 2021, he swam at Winter Juniors West and finaled in the 200 back (1:46.93, eighth) and 100 back (48.19, 10th). Both times sit at his personal bests.

A week later, he was at the French Junior Championships where he won the SCM 100 back (52.40) and 200 back (1:54.85). He also was second in the 50 back (24.92).

In April 2022, he competed at the LCM French Elite Championships. There he was second in the 50 back (25.32), third in the 100 back (54.90), and seventh in the 200 back (2:00.37). He also swam the 100 free going a 52.23. Notably, all three backstroke times sit at his LCM bests.

He also competed at US Nationals over the summer. There he finished 22nd in the 200 back (2:02.67) and 23rd in the 100 back (56.35).

Van Westering graduated high school in 2021 and spent a year at Saddleback College in California. Indiana has confirmed to SwimSwam that he has three years of eligibility left.

His best SCY times are:

100 back: 48.19

200 back: 1:44.21

Van Westering has the potential to make an immediate impact for the Hoosier men. His best 100 SCY back time would have made the C final at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. In addition, his 200 back would have made the B final and ultimately placed him 14th. He would have been the teams fourth highest finisher in the 200 back at Big Tens.

Indiana has a solid backstroke group led by backstroke and butterfly specialist Brendan Burns. Burns won both the 100 and 200 backstrokes at Big Tens. He also went on to finish second in the 100 back at NCAAs. Burns will be entering his senior year this season so Van Westering and Burns will overlap for at least this year. They have the potential to overlap for another if Burns elects to take his COVID-19 fifth year.

