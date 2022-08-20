WATCH: Shaine Casas Rip 50.86 100 FL & All the Races from Duel in the Pool Day 2

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL
- Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Sydney, Australia
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)
- Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)
- Start Times
- Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday
- Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
- Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
- LCM (50m)
If you didn’t want to wake up early in the morning to catch all the action from the first day of pool swimming at the 2022 Duel in the Pool, don’t worry. USA Swimming has uploaded the full live stream from the session, which you can watch below. We have the time stamps of each of the 19 events listed, so you can watch the full session or pick and choose.
Australia won the mixed 4×800 open water relay on Day 1, giving them an 8-6 edge on the U.S. heading into this session.
If you haven’t been following the build-up to the meet, make sure to check out our event primer, which explains the rules for how the non-traditional events are swum as well as all the bonuses that teams can opt to use.
Race Time Stamps
- Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay – 26:43
- Women’s’ Broken 400 Freestyle – 37:45
- Men’s 100 Butterfly – 49:48
- Mixed Multi Class 4×50 Freestyle Relay – 55:14
- Women’s 3×50 Butterfly, Skins – 1:02:15
- Men’s 100 Breaststroke – 1:15.39
- Women’s 50 Freestyle – 1:21.:11
- Women’s 3×50 Breaststroke, Skins – 1:26:44
- Men’s Broken 800 Freestyle – 1:39:27
- Men’s 100 Freestyle – 1:57:10
- Mixed Multi Class 100 Freestyle, Staggered Starts – 2:04:36
- Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay – 2:11:00
- Men’s 3×50 Backstroke, Skins – 2:19:45
- Men’s Mystery 200 IM – 2:29:35 (timestamp for seeing stroke order for each lane)
- Women’s 100 Backstroke – 2:36:18
- Men’s 3×50 Freestyle – Skins – 2:42:46
- Mixed Multi Class 3×50 Form-Stroke, Skins – 2:54:12
- Women’s 200 Freestyle – 3:06:48
- Mixed 4×50 Random Relay – 3:14:38