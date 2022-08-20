WATCH: Shaine Casas Rip 50.86 100 FL & All the Races from Duel in the Pool Day 2

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL

Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sydney, Australia

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)

Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)

Start Times Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET

LCM (50m)

If you didn’t want to wake up early in the morning to catch all the action from the first day of pool swimming at the 2022 Duel in the Pool, don’t worry. USA Swimming has uploaded the full live stream from the session, which you can watch below. We have the time stamps of each of the 19 events listed, so you can watch the full session or pick and choose.

Australia won the mixed 4×800 open water relay on Day 1, giving them an 8-6 edge on the U.S. heading into this session.

If you haven’t been following the build-up to the meet, make sure to check out our event primer, which explains the rules for how the non-traditional events are swum as well as all the bonuses that teams can opt to use.

Race Time Stamps