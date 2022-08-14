2022 European Aquatics Championships: Day 3 Photo Vault

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entries

Live-Results

Live Stream

We Italians have a special affection for the Foro Italico pool in Rome. Here we saw a 20-year-old Federica Pellegrini shock the World by breaking the 1:53 barrier in the women’s 200-meter freestyle. Thirteen years ago, 43 world records were set here. One of those was in the men’s 100-meter freestyle.

That record last night was shattered by a young 17-year-old, David Popovici. Right here in Rome, Popovici had begun his climb to the Olympus of swimming by setting the junior world record in the men’s 100 freestyle.

For what you made us feel last night here, David, thank you.