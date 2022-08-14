Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 European Aquatics Championships: Day 3 Photo Vault

Giusy Cisale
by Giusy Cisale

August 14th, 2022 News

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We Italians have a special affection for the Foro Italico pool in Rome. Here we saw a 20-year-old Federica Pellegrini shock the World by breaking the 1:53 barrier in the women’s 200-meter freestyle. Thirteen years ago, 43 world records were set here. One of those was in the men’s 100-meter freestyle.
That record last night was shattered by a young 17-year-old, David Popovici. Right here in Rome, Popovici had begun his climb to the Olympus of swimming by setting the junior world record in the men’s 100 freestyle.
For what you made us feel last night here, David, thank you.

David Popovici
2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

David Popovici
2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

David Popovici World Record
courtesy of LEN/Simone Castrovillari

Lorenzo Galossi,
Gregorio Paltrinieri
2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Lorenzo Galossi,
Gregorio Paltrinieri
2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Benedetta Pilato, Lisa Angiolini 
2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Sarah Sjostrom
2022 LEN European Swimming Championship Rome
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

 

0
