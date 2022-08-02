2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will feature preliminaries of the men’s 200 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 back, mixed 4×100 medley relay, and the men’s 1500 free. The men’s 1500 free prelims have just two heats, which will take place at the end of this morning’s session.
Today will mark yet another women’s backstroke thriller, as we’ll get to see Australian Kaylee McKeown, the Commonwealth Record holder, and Canada’s Kylie Masse go head-to-head in the women’s 50 back. Although it may not happen this morning, the Commonwealth Games Record appears poised to go down in that event, as both McKeown and Masse have been well under the record mark of 27.56. For that matter, Australian sprinter Mollie O’Callaghan has been under the record mark as well, coming in at 27.46, while Wales’ Medi Harris ties the record with her seed time.
Without Canadian youngster Summer McIntosh, the women’s 200 fly field is wide open, seeing 6 swimmers seeded at 2:07 and 2:08. Those swimmers include Alys Thoms, the Commonwealth Games Record holder and reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the event. The top seed coming in is Australian Elizabeth Dekker, entering at 2:07.01.
The men’s 200 back has reigning Commonwealth Games champion Mitch Larkin of Australia leading the field by a slim margin over England’s Luke Greenbank. Meanwhile, the men’s 50 free has TTO’s Dylan Carter 1st on the psych sheet by a wide margin.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009
- Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015
- Commonwealth Games Record: 1:55.58, James Goddard (ENG) – 2010
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:56.10
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Luke Greenbank (ENG) – 1:56.33
- Brodie Paul Williams (ENG) – 1:57.88
- Bradley Woodward (AUS) – 1:57.99
- Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 1:58.08
- Craig McNally (SCO) – 1:58.36
- Joshua Edwards-Smith (AUS) – 1:58.74
- Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:59.59
- Jay Lelloitt (ENG) – 2:00.65
England’s Luke Greenbank led men’s 200 back prelims this morning handily, swimming a solid 1:56.33. He led English teammate Brodie Paul Williams, who touched in 1:57.88. Greenbank built his lead over the field on the first 100, flipping in 56.50 at the 100m mark, then swam a 59.83 coming home.
Greenbank has set himself up nicely to go after the Commonwealth Games Record tonight. The record stands at 1:55.58 and was set in 2010.
Notably, reigning Commonwealth champion Mitch Larkin out of Australia was 7th this morning, though he still safely advanced to tonight’s final by over second. Larkin just never seemed to have it this morning, taking the race out in a very pedestrian 58.02 on the first 100, then came home 1:01.57.
New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat was also notably off this morning, swimming a 2:03.57. Jeffcoat was seeded to make finals fairly easily, however, he added 5 seconds to his time this morning, fading hard as he split 32.04 and 32.21 on the final 2 50s of the race.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: 2:01.81, Zige Liu (CHN) – 2009
- Commonwealth Record: 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS) – 2009
- Commonwealth Games Record: 2:05.45, Alys Thomas – 2018
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Alys Thomas (WAL) – 2:05.45
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS) – 2:07.62
- Laura Stephens (ENG) – 2:09.60
- Abbey Connor (AUS) – 2:09.69
- Holly Hibbott (ENG) – 2:10.49
- Brianna Throssell (AUS) – 2:10.92
- Mabel Zavaros (CAN) – 2:10.94
- Keanna Louise Macinnes (SCO) – 2:11.15
- Alys Thomas (WAL) – 2:11.43
Top seeded Elizabeth Dekkers of Australia was dominant this morning, coming in half a second off her seed to time to take the middle lane for finals tonight. Dekkers swam a great race, splitting 32.26, 32.95, and 33.35 on the final 3 50s respectively.
England’s Laura Stephens was out just 0.10 seconds slower than Dekkers on the first 100, splitting 1:01.42. She didn’t hold up quite as well as Dekkers, splitting 1:08.28 on the final 100. 17-year-old Australian Abbey Connor took 3rd this morning.
Reigning champion and Commonwealth Games Record holder Alys Thomas nearly missed out on the final, taking 8th this morning with a 2:11.43. That time was a far cry from the 31-year-old’s personal best of 2:05.45. Thomas was out quickly, splitting 1:01.88, but fell apart coming home, splitting 1:09.55 on the final 100.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009
- Commonwealth Record: 21.11, Ben Proud (GBR) – 2018
- Commonwealth Games Record: 21.30, Ben Proud (ENG) – 2018
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Ben Proud (ENG) – 21.35
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Lewis Burras (ENG) – 22.09
- Tom Nowakowski (AUS) – 22.42
- Ben Proud (ENG) – 22.44
- Dylan Carter (TTO) – 22.48
- Josh Liendo (CAN) – 22.49
- Jonathan Eu Jin Tan (SGP) – 22.53
- Lamar Taylor (BAH) – 22.59
- Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) – 22.62
- Grayson Bell (AUS) – 22.64
- Dan Jones (WAL) – 22.65
- Mikkel Lee (SGP) – 22.69
- Flynn Southam (AUS) – 22.79
- Adam Barrett (ENG) – 22.89
- Clayton Jimmie (RSA) – 22.98
- Cameron Gray (NZL) – 23.00
- Stephen Calkins (CAN) – 23.01
Lewis Burras out of England led prelims of the men’s 50 free this morning by 0.33 seconds. The time wasn’t too far off Burras’ seed of 21.77.
Past Burras, the field was pretty lackluster this morning. Tom Nowakowski was 22.42 this morning, touching a little over half a second off his seed time. Commonwealth Record holder Ben Proud was well off his personal best of 21.11, swimming a 22.44 for 3rd. Dylan Carter was also well off his seed, taking 4th in 22.48. Josh Liendo was in a similar boat, swimming a 22.49, which is nearly a second off his best time.
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 26.98, Xiang Liu (CHN) – 2018
- Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021
- Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS) – 27.78
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Kylie Masse (CAN) – 27.57
- Bronte Job (AUS) – 27.65
- Medi Harris (WAL) – 28.03
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 28.09
- Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 28.13
- Lauren Cox (ENG) – 28.30
- Danielle Hill (NIR) – 28.32
- Olivia Nel (RSA) – 28.79
- Vanessa Hazel Ouwehand (NZL) – 29.05
- Cassie Wild (SCO) – 29.19
- Maddy Moore (BER) – 29.29
- Emma Harvey (BER) – 29.38
- Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 29.55
- Gemma Atherley (JEY) – 29.93
- Bella Hindley (ENG) – 29.99
- Tatiana Tostevin (GGY) – 30.06
The women’s 50 back saw Kylie Masse turn in a speedy 27.57, touching just 0.01 seconds off the Commonwealth Games Record of 27.56. It’s highly likely Masse takes the record down tonight, however, there’s a good chance she won’t be the only one under the mark.
Australian Bronte Job had an awesome race this morning, tearing to a new personal best of 27.65. That swim got Job into semis with the #2 seed, and suddenly puts her in medal contention.
Kaylee McKeown, the Commonwealth Record holder, cruised through this morning’s prelims, swimming a 28.09. Wales’ Medi Harris was just ahead of McKeown.
After missing the women’s 100 back, Mollie O’Callaghan was back in the backstroke action, taking 5th this morning in 28.13.
MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS
- World Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021
- Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021
- Commonwealth Games Record: N/A
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: N/A
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Australia – 3:45.34
- England – 3:51.08
- Canada – 3:51.43
- South Africa – 3:51.66
- Scotland – 3:52.32
- Wales – 3:53.05
- Jersey – 4:00.49
- Guernsey – 4:04.02
Australia was dominant in the mixed 4×100 medley relay this morning, roaring to a 3:45.34. By default, the swim marks a new Commonwealth Games Record, as the event hasn’t been competed at Commonwealths before. After a bit of a lackluster race in the 200 back prelims earlier in the session, Mitch Larkin led the Aussie team off in 54.32, leading all backstrokers.
Sam Williamson was also the fastest breaststroker in the field, splitting 1:00.40. Alex Perkins handled fly for the Australians, splitting 57.94, and Madi Wilson threw down a fantastic 52.68 on the anchor. The Aussies still have the potential to be much faster this morning.
England’s Edward Mildred had a really nice swim on the fly leg of their relay, splitting 51.58.
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) – 2012
- Commonwealth Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (AUS) – 2001
- Commonwealth Games Record: 14:41.66, Kieren Perkins (AUS) – 1994
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Jack McLoughlin (AUS) – 14:47.09
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Sam Short (AUS) – 15:02.66
- Kieren Pollard (AUS) – 15:23.46
- Toby Robinson (ENG) – 15:33.59
- Luke Thomas Turley (ENG) – 15:35.65
- Daniel Wiffen (NIR) – 15:37.53
- Eric Georges Brown (CAN) – 15:38.83
- Advait Page (IND) – 15:39.25
- Kushagra Rawat (IND) – 15:47.77
Australian Sam Short handily clocked the top time of the morning in the men’s 1500 free, swimming to a 15:02.66. Top seed Daniel Jervis notably did not swim the race, leaving this field without it’s clear favorite. Both Short and Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen entered the meet with 14:57s.
For his part, Wiffen swam a comfortable 15:37.53 this morning. In a rare occurrence for these Games, India advanced two swimmers into tomorrow night’s final.
Ledecky would have been qualified for the men’s 1500 free final lol
No disrespect to the great swimmers and races of the 2nd, but the prospect of tomorrow’s women’s 400 free is ludicrously exciting! Rarely in our sport do (does) the subplot(s) of a coming race loom as fascinating as the contest itself: 1) Titmus vs 3:56.4; 2) McIntosh vs 3:58.3. How heavy is that! The race itself will be the fun for them, each in her quest for the recordbook. The thoroughbreds will pull each other down the lanes. And two more wonderful, humble champions we could not find in such a big race. I’m rooting wildly for both! (Yes, from America) As of Summer: possibly a 5th WJR? Who would have believed it were it not happening before our eyes?… Read more »
Yes.. by picking the schedule McIntosh did perhaps her and her team are thinking she is prepared to have a good race / time. Otherwise it seems as if she was just after a gold medal then likely the 200 btrfly was an easier path to choose. That being said her 200 fr split in the relay was slower than the WC split. It will be interesting. (to fend off the seemingly small group but vocal gloomy Guses that come out on this site…I will clearly say I have never been a swimming coach or more than a casual swimmer.. just a bit of fun speculating as to the strategy of selecting the races… notice the word ‘fun’ !!!!. …… Read more »
the why : 2022 World Champion Summer McIntosh Drops 200 Fly from Commonwealth Lineup (swimswam.com)
It will mainly be Ariarne Titmus vs Summer McIntosh (while waiting for Ariarne Titmus vs Katie Ledecky vs Summer McIntosh) ; after the race, we will focus on the times for which you may have set the good objectives.
Mixed medley final….. is the last 200 Emma to Kyle or Cody to Emma ?!?
Skippy the bush kangaroo could probably have swum one of these medley legs for Australia.
I just know Princess Charlotte was bored out of her mind watching those 1500 heats
This meet has more hype than any non Olympics competition. Ultimately everything that happened this week has to be good for the sport
Larkin in medley relay heat???
Larkin, Williamson, Perkins, Wilson …
Trying to crunch the numbers to get the fastest combo based on times swam here in Birmingham. I need to make a spreadsheet!
Woodward, ZSC, MCKeon, MOC …maybe .
By my figures, their best team is KMck , ZSC, McKeon, Chalmers
On paper isn’t Temple-McKeon just faster than McKeon-Chalmers?
Yes, by.a couple of tenths based on times at this meet but I want Kyle swimming the last leg. I think he is more likely than anyone else to exceed his expected time in a relay. He had 3 x 46 splits in relays in Budapest.
I’m generally a fan – who wouldn’t want both McKeon and Chalmers on the team?
My hesitation is what happened to the US at the Olympics when Huske got drowned in the wash and Dressell couldn’t come over the top.
But their main problem was picking a female in the breaststroke, when everyone else realised that generally in mixed medley relay you pick a male breaststroker, simply because generally there is the greatest gap in seconds between men and women in breaststroke. The problem was exacerbated because Jacoby was up against Peaty. The gap between their times was 8 seconds and Dressel in a speedboat wasn’t making that up.
no matter what dressel wasn’t getting them a medal. Wouldn’t he had have to gone like a 45 mid or quicker?
but would they have MOC do a triple or would they just give the relay swim to Jack if they’re going with mmff
I just assumed it would be same as Tokyo: Kaylee, Zac, Matt, Emma?
I guess you could go Mitch, Zac, Emma, Mollie but I feel that would be slower
Oh yeah . FMMF is probably best for Australia.
By Mitch I meant Woodward lol
Maybe the freestlye pick depends who wins the womens individual 100 free tonight
54.06 59.52 56.38 52.66 = 3:42.62 Woodward S-Cook McKeon O’Callaghan
58.60 59.52 51.52 52.04 = 3:41.68 McKeown S-Cook Temple McKeon
58.6 59.52 56.38 47.3
KM ZSC EM KC 3.41.8
Slightly slower than your 2nd option but given Kyle’s relay history I’d back him to outswim his 100 free semi with a flying start.
Yeah. I agree with FMMF being fastest, just!
It’s tempting to go with our superstars: FMFM – McKeown, ZSC, McKeon, Chalmers (58.60 59.52 56.38 47.36) = 3.41.86
Something I’ve observed is that McKeon doesn’t tend to drop as much time with a relay changeover on fly as free but then she doesn’t usually get to swim fly on a relay until the final day so I’m not sure.
Her fastest ever fly split is 0.2 slower than her flat start. Her fastest ever free split is 0.6 faster than her flat start,
I definitely think KM-ZSC-MT-EM is the fastest combo.
well he probably won’t get a race in the final..
Probably? Definitely!
Guess I’d assumed Kaylee McKeown would swim the final, so would have given the heat swim to Woodward.
In all honesty, Larkin is the more expendable as regards 200 prospects so can understand him being used for these heats.
Harris is from Wales