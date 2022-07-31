2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entry List (PDF)
- Live Results
On day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the heats of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 back. women’s 50 fly. and men’s 100 free will be contested.
We will get our first look at Kyle Chalmers swimming a 100 free off a flat start this year, as he opted not to swim the event at the 2022 World Championships. He comes in with a best time of 47.08 and will be the favorite to win, but look for him to be challenged by Canada’s Josh Liendo, England’s Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle, as well as Scotland’s Duncan Scott.
World record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker will be swimming the 200 breast in this session. She also opted out of Worlds, so this prelims heat will give us a first look at her form in her best event this year.
Be on the lookout for Maggie MacNeil and Emma McKeon in the 50 fly, where they are primed for a rematch after going 1-2 in the 100 fly yesterday. Other stars to watch include Chad Le Clos in the 200 fly and 100 back champ Pieter Coetzee in the 50 back.
Men’s 200 Fly Heats
- World Record: 1:50.39 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96 — Chad Le Clos, South Africa (2012)
- Commonwealth Games Record: 1:54.00 — Chad Le Clos, South Africa (2018)
Women’s 200 Breast Heats
- World Record: 2:18.95 — Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95 — Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa (2021)
- Commonwealth Games Record: 2:20.72 — Leisel Jones, Australia (2006)
Men’s 50 Back Heats
- World Record: 23.71 — Hunter Armstrong, United States (2022)
- Commonwealth Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)
- Commonwealth Games Record: 24.62 — Liam Tancock, England (2010)
Women’s 50 Fly Heats
- World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)
- Commonwealth Record: 25.20 — Francesca Halsall, Great Britain (2014)
- Commonwealth Games Record: 25.20 — Francesca Halsall, England (2014)
Men’s 100 Free Heats
- World Record: 46.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 47.04 — Cameron McEvoy, Australia (2016)
- Commonwealth Games Record: 47.98 — Brent Hayden, Canada (2012)
