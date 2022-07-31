Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
    • Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Event Schedule
  • Entry List (PDF)
  • Live Results

DAY 4 START LISTS

On day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the heats of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 back. women’s 50 fly. and men’s 100 free will be contested.

We will get our first look at Kyle Chalmers swimming a 100 free off a flat start this year, as he opted not to swim the event at the 2022 World Championships. He comes in with a best time of 47.08 and will be the favorite to win, but look for him to be challenged by Canada’s Josh Liendo, England’s Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle, as well as Scotland’s Duncan Scott.

World record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker will be swimming the 200 breast in this session. She also opted out of Worlds, so this prelims heat will give us a first look at her form in her best event this year.

Be on the lookout for Maggie MacNeil and Emma McKeon in the 50 fly, where they are primed for a rematch after going 1-2 in the 100 fly yesterday. Other stars to watch include Chad Le Clos in the 200 fly and 100 back champ Pieter Coetzee in the 50 back.

Men’s 200 Fly Heats

  • World Record: 1:50.39 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96 — Chad Le Clos, South Africa (2012)
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 1:54.00 — Chad Le Clos, South Africa (2018)

Women’s 200 Breast Heats

  • World Record: 2:18.95 — Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95 — Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa (2021)
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 2:20.72 — Leisel Jones, Australia (2006)

Men’s 50 Back Heats

  • World Record: 23.71 — Hunter Armstrong, United States (2022)
  • Commonwealth Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 24.62 — Liam Tancock, England (2010)

Women’s 50 Fly Heats

  • World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)
  • Commonwealth Record: 25.20 — Francesca Halsall, Great Britain (2014)
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 25.20 — Francesca Halsall, England (2014)

Men’s 100 Free Heats

  • World Record: 46.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record: 47.04 — Cameron McEvoy, Australia (2016)
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 47.98 — Brent Hayden, Canada (2012)

Ailin
4 minutes ago

is the ch 7 stream with british commentators rn?

torchbearer
Reply to  Ailin
2 seconds ago

Yes- she just said you never know, Milaks WR could be broken….FFS

Sub13
13 minutes ago

Wow quite a lot of talk about Kyle’s “outburst” tonight. The love triangle bull**** has just gone way too far. The media are being completely vile about it.

I hope this is finally the end of it. He’s basically said he’ll stop doing any media interaction if it doesn’t stop. The coverage on 7 seemed to be very pro-Kyle and anti-drama which is good.

Troyy
18 minutes ago

Anyone else tired of the love triangle saga?

Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
8 minutes ago

Also tired of Channel7 (or other TV networks) blaming ‘mainstream media’ while being part of that mainstream media themselves.

It wasn’t you or me on social media that started this ‘love triangle’ stuff was it? (Although I appreciate the comments of Thorpey & Cate) – It was the Herald-Sun or Daily Telegraph or some other garbage.

Troyy
Reply to  Oceanian
2 minutes ago

It’s definitely the News Corp rags that keep trying to create drama. Only afterwards do the others pick up the story.

Oceanian
19 minutes ago

Bit of a ho-hum session but here as usual

Sub13
Reply to  Oceanian
12 minutes ago

Kyle in the 100 free is the only really interesting event, but unlikely he’ll be going fast for a heat anyway.

