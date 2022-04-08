2022 Canadian Trials Day 4 Prelims Scratch Report: MacNeil Opts Out of 100 Free

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Friday morning’s prelims of the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials will feature the 200 fly, 100 free, and 50 breast, along with the para 100 fly and 50 free. There’s a handful of notable scratches for today’s prelims.

Firstly, Maggie MacNeil has scratched the women’s 100 free this morning. MacNeil announced two days ago that she will not be competing individually at the World Championships this summer, and will instead only be taking part in relays. Her scratch in the 100 free today would seemingly indicate that MacNeil won’t be competing on Canada’s 4×100 free relay at Worlds this summer, although it’s always possible Swimming Canada decides to put her on anyway.

Kylie Masse, who has already won the women’s 100 back, 50 back, and 50 fly at these Trials, has also scratched the 100 free, where she was the #14 seed. Masse was a longshot to qualify for any teams in the event, so perhaps she’s choosing to focus on the 200 back in the coming days.

Kelsey Wog, the #2 seed in the women’s 50 breast, won’t be competing in the event this morning. Wog won the U Sports title in the SCM 50 breast just a couple weeks ago, but won’t be taking a shot at the national title tonight. She finished 3rd in the 100 breast last night. Sydney Pickrem, the #8 seed, has also scratched the event this morning. Pickrem has already qualified for the World Champs roster int he 200 IM. It’s worth mentioning again that the 50s (except for freestyle) are not selection events at these Trials, therefore they have no effect on the World Champs roster.

Tessa Cieplucha has scratched the women’s 200 fly. She was the #8 seed. Ryley McRae, the #9 seed in the men’s 200 fly, has also scratched.