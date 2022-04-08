2022 British Swimming Championships Day 4 Prelims Recap

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Right off the bat on day 4 of these 2022 British Swimming Championships, there was a slight letdown as multi-Olympic champion Adam Peaty wound up scratching his 200m breast event.

However, among the women’s 200m back, men’s 100m fly, women’s 100m free and the rest of the field of the 200m breast, there was plenty of action and top talent who took to the Sheffield pool.

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Top 8

17-year-old Katie Shanahan led the charge in this women’s 200m back, clocking a time of 2:12.99 to top the women’s field for tonight’s final.

She was joined by another teenager in 16-year-old Holly McGill of Heart of Midlothian, with McGill less than half a second behind in 2:13.27.

Both Shanahan and McGill were shut out of the top 8 at the 2021 British Olympic Trials, where it was Kathleen Dawson and Cassie Wild who took the 1-2 positions.

Wild was originally entered in the event for this meet but wound up dropping it. She raced the 2back in Tokyo last year, winding up in 21st place with a swim of 2:12.93 in the heats.

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Top 8

National record holder in this men’s 100m fly event, James Guy was the top producer this morning, hitting a mark of 51.68.

The 26-year-old multi-Olympic medalist logged the only swim of the morning under 52 seconds, with his Bath compatriots Jacob Peters and Ed Mildred right behind. Peters posted 52.56 while Mildred clocked 52.71 to flank Guy in tonight’s main event.

Guy owns the GBR national standard with the 50.67 he nailed at the 2017 FINA World Aquatic Championships when he tied Singapore’s Joseph Schooling for bronze. Two years later in Gwangju, Guy fell to 7th, capturing a time in the final of 51.62.

At last year’s Trials, Guy took the national title in 51.44, qualifying to race the event in Tokyo, although he wound up dropping it.

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Top 8

Anna Hopkin already took the women’s 50m freestyle title here in Sheffield and she looks primed to take a run at the 100m free as well.

The 25-year-old former Arkansas Razorback posted a mark of 54.60 this morning to set herself apart from the field, with two-time European Short Course champion and fellow Olympic medalist Freya Anderson sitting less than a half-second behind in 55.05.

Abbie Wood, who already nabbed two titles here so far, is right in the mix with 55.16 while Yale’s/Brompton’s 50m freestyle medalist here Isabella Hindley is lurking as the 4th seed with a morning outing of 55.46.

Hopkin owns the British national record with the 52.75 she put up in the heats at the 2020 Olympic Games, ultimately clocking 52.83 to finish 7th in the Tokyo final. Anderson owns a lifetime best of 53.31, with both marks sitting under the British Swimming-mandated qualification standard of 53.55 needed for Budapest consideration.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Top 8

James Wilby is already qualified in this men’s 200m breast, along with the 100m breast, by way of his final appearances at the 2020 Olympic Games. We already mentioned that Peaty had dropped the event today, which leaves the remainder of the field to vie for roster spot #2 for Budapest.

Plymouth Leander’s Adam Chillingworth is in pursuit, logging a time of 2:13.11 as the #2 seed.

However, the consideration standard rests at 2:08.55, which is a tall order considering only 5 men have been under that mark in the history of British swimming.

As a reminder, 2014 Commonwealth Games champion/2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Ross Murdoch was not entered in this 2breast here.