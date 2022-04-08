Adam Peaty Scratches 200 Breast At British Championships After All

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite getting swimming enthusiasts excited at the prospect of seeing him race another 200m breaststroke, a rather rare occurrence, Adam Peaty has withdrawn from the event at these 2022 British Swimming Championships.

As such, Peaty stuck to his bread-and-butter 50m and 100m breaststroke events, already having captured the national title in both events. The world record holder snagged an impressive 58.58 in the 100m breast while he took the 50m breast gold in 26.91.

As we reported, Peaty said earlier this year, “I’m going to probably swim the 200m at trials, just to see how it goes.”

He has one swim under his belt for 2022 in this ‘off’ event, having raced the 2breast at the FFN Golden Tour. There in Marseille, the 27-year-old posted a time of 2:14.48.

Peaty was originally entered as the 6th seeded swimmer with a 2breast entry time of 2:14.64, while Olympian James Wilby held the top seed with his mark of 2:07.91.

Wilby is among those British swimmers already pre-qualified for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships for this 2breast, and 1breast, for that matter.

Look for a full day 4 prelims recap once the session has concluded from Sheffield.