2022 Canadian Trials: Day 2 Prelims Scratch Report

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

WEDNESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Day 2 of the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials are here, and the prelims heat sheets are out for this morning. The action this morning is set to include the 50 back, 100 fly, men’s 800 free, women’s 1500 free, and the para 50 back, 200 free, and 400 free. Note: the 1500 and 800 will be swum as timed finals.

We have a few highly seeded scratches to report for this morning. First up, Stephan Calkins, the #4 seed in the men’s 50 backstroke, has scratched the race. Calkins swam in prelims of the 100 back on Tuesday, but opted not to swim in finals last night, despite swimming a personal best in prelims.

Next up, Mabel Zavaros, the #5 seed in the women’s 1500 free coming into the meet, will not be racing the event today. Zavaros is, however, still set to race the women’s 100 fly this morning, where she is the #6 seed. Mabel was in the Super Final of the women’s 400 free last night.

Hau-Li Fan, the #8 seed in the men’s 800 free, will not be racing either. Fan was only entered in the men’s 800 free and 1500 free this week, so we’ll see if he intends on racing the 1500 later in the week.

After scratching prelims of the women’s 100 back yesterday, sprint star Kayla Sanchez is set to race the women’s 50 back this morning, coming in as the #3 seed.