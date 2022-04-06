Hadrien Salvan Goes 1:46 in 200 Free, Moves to #6 Frenchman All-Time in Prelims

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th
- Limoges Métropole, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships & European Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Policy
Day 2’s prelims session at the French Elite Championships and World Championship selection event saw a little more action than did day 1.
A general lack of depth in French swimming at the moment has led many top swimmers to cruise through preliminary rounds before chasing qualifying times in finals. In previous years, this was prevented by having different time standards for different rounds to force more effort in prelims, but this year, that has been eliminated.
At least one of the top qualifiers on Wednesday morning, though, already hit a qualifying time in prelims: 25-year old Hadrien Salvan in the men’s 200 free. He swam 1:46.76, which is three-tenths under the qualifying standard of 1:47.06. For now, that makes he and Olympian Jordan Pothain (1:46.75 in Tokyo) the qualifiers for the World Championships. Jonathan Atsu, who has also been under the standard in the last year, has not raced since the Olympics.
Even though Pothain’s time is faster than Salvan’s, the French selection priority means that Salvan is currently ahead of him in the pecking order. Anybody who in finals swims under the cut would bump him. Pothain was 1:48.86 in prelims.
Salvan’s previous best time in the event was 1:47.52. He now becomes the #6 performer in French history in the event.
Other Day 2 Prelims Top Qualifiers:
- Emma Terebo led the field in the women’s 100 back in 1:00.32. That misses her best time by just .01 seconds. Among her better qualifying chances this week will be the 200 backstroke.
- Mewen Tomac led the field in the men’s 100 back in 54.35. He and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard represent two of the top three seeds – both have been 52 high in the event and should be faster in finals. They sandwich the #2 seed Stanislas Huille, who was 54.97 in prelims.
- Adele Blanchetiere led prelims of the women’s 100 breast in 1:09.04, followed by Florine Gaspard in 1:09.29. Those are best times for both swimmers and moves Blanchetiere to #9 all-time in the French rankings.