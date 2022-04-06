Hadrien Salvan Goes 1:46 in 200 Free, Moves to #6 Frenchman All-Time in Prelims

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th

Limoges Métropole, France

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships Qualifier

FFN Selection Policy

Entries

Results

Day 2’s prelims session at the French Elite Championships and World Championship selection event saw a little more action than did day 1.

A general lack of depth in French swimming at the moment has led many top swimmers to cruise through preliminary rounds before chasing qualifying times in finals. In previous years, this was prevented by having different time standards for different rounds to force more effort in prelims, but this year, that has been eliminated.

At least one of the top qualifiers on Wednesday morning, though, already hit a qualifying time in prelims: 25-year old Hadrien Salvan in the men’s 200 free. He swam 1:46.76, which is three-tenths under the qualifying standard of 1:47.06. For now, that makes he and Olympian Jordan Pothain (1:46.75 in Tokyo) the qualifiers for the World Championships. Jonathan Atsu, who has also been under the standard in the last year, has not raced since the Olympics.

Even though Pothain’s time is faster than Salvan’s, the French selection priority means that Salvan is currently ahead of him in the pecking order. Anybody who in finals swims under the cut would bump him. Pothain was 1:48.86 in prelims.

Salvan’s previous best time in the event was 1:47.52. He now becomes the #6 performer in French history in the event.

Other Day 2 Prelims Top Qualifiers: