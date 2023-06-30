2022 ACC Champion Liberty Williams Announces Transfer To University Of Alabama

On Friday, former Louisville swimmer Liberty Williams announced via Instagram that she would transfer to the University of Alabama. She will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

“I chose Bama after some great conversations with coach Margo and the staff, where I could see the commitment to the individual person and the progression of the program,” Williams told SwimSwam. “I am very excited to work with coach Reed [Fujan] and coach Andy [Hodgson] in distance group and all of the staff on deck. Margo, staff and team have some big goals and I can’t wait to chase them alongside the team.”

Williams is a two-time NCAA. All-American in the 1650 free and the 2022 ACC Champion in the same event.

I am very grateful to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama. Thank you so much to @alabamaswimdive staff and team for the opportunity. Roll Tide!!!! 🐘🫶

At the 2022 ACC Championships, Williams set her best time of 15:43.21 in the 1650 free to win the conference title. She added time at NCAAs and went 16:04.15, but still scored points and finished 13th at overall. During the 2022-23 season, she was better with peaking at NCAAs, setting a season-best of 15:55.29 to finish 9th overall. Her best time in 1650 free would have won NCAAs this year, while her 500 free best time (which was set at Kentucky vs. Louisville meet in January 2022) would have placed seventh.

Williams’ Best Times:

1650 free: 15:43.21

500 free: 4:38.79

200 free: 1:46.51

Williams will be a replacement for Alabama’s Kensey McMahon, who won the 500 free and 1650 free at 2023 NCAAs but graduated from the program after that meet. Next season, the Crimson Tide will lose several valuable swimmers such as McMahon and Rhyan White (in addition to the losses of top sprinters like Morgan Scott and Cora Dupre midway through the 2022-23 season), so Williams will be a big help to a program that has suffered several blows recently.

Alabama has seen several program changes coaching-wise. In April, associate head coach Ozzie Quevedo departed from Tuscaloosa to take on a head coaching job at SMU, and former Northwestern associate Andrew Hodgson was hired to replace him. In addition, longtime Alabama assistant James Barber also left the program in April.

On Tuesday, Alabama head coach Margo Geer was given a three-year extension.