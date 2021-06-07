2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Video Roundup – Day 3

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

We saw 10 new swimmers punch their tickets to Wave II Trials next week on night 3 of Wave I, while 2 swimmers have occupied two slots. Once a swimmer is qualified for Wave II, they can swim any race in which they have at least a Wave I cut there. The energy was still electric in the stadium and the races themselves, especially the 400 free and 200 back, were all about strategy and who could edge out the gutsiest finish.