2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Video Roundup – Day 3

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
We saw 10 new swimmers punch their tickets to Wave II Trials next week on night 3 of Wave I, while 2 swimmers have occupied two slots. Once a swimmer is qualified for Wave II, they can swim any race in which they have at least a Wave I cut there. The energy was still electric in the stadium and the races themselves, especially the 400 free and 200 back, were all about strategy and who could edge out the gutsiest finish.
I believe that once a swimmer earns a Wave II entry by being top 2, he can swim all his events from wave 1 in wave II. So it seems that although sure they earn Wave II twice they could swim the other events regardless. Just clarifying.