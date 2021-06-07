Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Video Roundup – Day 3

Comments: 1

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

We saw 10 new swimmers punch their tickets to Wave II Trials next week on night 3 of Wave I, while 2 swimmers have occupied two slots. Once a swimmer is qualified for Wave II, they can swim any race in which they have at least a Wave I cut there. The energy was still electric in the stadium and the races themselves, especially the 400 free and 200 back, were all about strategy and who could edge out the gutsiest finish.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luis Vargas
8 minutes ago

I believe that once a swimmer earns a Wave II entry by being top 2, he can swim all his events from wave 1 in wave II. So it seems that although sure they earn Wave II twice they could swim the other events regardless. Just clarifying.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!