2021 Men’s SEC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Florida came into the day with a relatively large 80.5-point lead, and Georgia would need a big final day to make things close.

The battle for third between Tennessee, Texas A&M and Missouri was also anyone’s game entering Friday.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)

Reminder: The entire diving portion of the meet was contested last week.

Florida, 961.5 Georgia, 881 Tennessee, 655 Texas A&M, 631 Missouri, 601 Kentucky, 577 Alabama, 548 Auburn, 502 LSU, 323.5 South Carolina, 219

Georgia came out firing, putting four swimmers into the ‘A’ final of the 200 back. This included junior Keegan Walsh dropping a best time to sneak into eighth, with Javier Acevedo, Bradley Dunham and Ian Grum leading the way.

Florida responded after that, getting three men into the 100 free, two in the 200 breast and two in the 200 fly for eight total ‘A’ finals, just one behind Georgia.

Alabama had a big morning, going 4/6/6, while Texas A&M struggled compared to Mizzou and Tennessee, who they’re battling for third.

DAY 4 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Georgia 9/2/1 4/1/0 1/1/0 1/0/0 3/0/1 Florida 8/5/2 1/1/1 3/1/1 2/1/0 2/2/0 Alabama 4/6/6 1/3/1 2/2/1 1/0/2 0/1/2 Tennessee 3/4/3 0/0/0 0/2/1 2/1/1 1/1/1 Missouri 3/3/7 1/0/2 0/0/3 1/2/0 1/1/2 Texas A&M 3/3/4 1/0/1 1/1/0 1/2/2 0/0/1 Kentucky 1/3/2 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 1/2/0 L S U 1/1/2 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/1 Auburn 0/5/3 0/2/2 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/1/0 South Carolina 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0

Going 8/5/2, the Gators project to outscore Georgia tonight by 23.5 points, not including the 1650 and 400 free relay.

The big performer of the session was Alabama, led by strong 200 back and 100 free performances to score a projected 227 points.

SCORED PRELIMS

Florida, 292.5 Georgia, 269 Alabama, 227 Missouri, 155 Texas A&M, 150 Tennessee, 145.5 Auburn, 77.5 Kentucky, 75.5 LSU, 46.5 South Carolina, 9.5

PRELIMS SCORING BREAKDOWN

Florida Georgia Alabama Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M Kentucky Auburn L S U South Carolina 200 Back 46.0 111.0 82.0 33.0 0 36.0 18.0 36.0 0 0 100 Free 100.5 41.0 86.0 18.0 29.5 39.0 2.5 13.0 26.0 6.5 200 Breast 65.0 27.0 39.0 59.0 68.0 69.0 0.0 15.5 16.5 3.0 200 Fly 81.0 90.0 20.0 45.0 48.0 6.0 55.0 13.0 4.0 0.0

Alabama vaults up from seventh to fifth when adding the prelim projections to the official scores, overtaking Mizzou and nipping at the heels of Texas A&M. Florida now sits 104 points clear of Georgia based on these theoretical scores, with strong title hopes in both events not included.

TEAM SCORES + SCORED PRELIMS