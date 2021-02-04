Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Japan Open: Seto & Hagino Headed To Heated 400 IM Final

2021 JAPAN OPEN

The 2021 Japan Open may not be a selection meet but the caliber of talent descending upon Tokyo Aquatics Centre makes the meet a must-see regardless.

For instance, we’re set to see a head-to-head battle in the men’s 400m IM final between Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino and his bronze medal teammate from Rio Daiya Seto.

The pair haven’t dueled in over a year due to Seto’s suspension from competition due to an ethics violation stemming from an extramarital affair. Seto has already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games courtesy of his 200m IM and 400m IM gold medal-winning performances produced at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

Already in the prelims of the men’s 400m IM here in Tokyo, both Seto and Hagino made it into the final, capturing the 2nd and 6th seeds, respectively.

Seto clocked a morning swim of 4:14.98 to flank event leader So Ogata, the 17-year-old who logged a mark of 4:14.14 to land lane 4 for tonight’s final. Hagino put up a morning time of 4:17.16 to also make the medal contest.

In the men’s 100m free, it was national record holder Katsumi Nakamura who clocked the fastest mark, leading the pack in a time of 49.22. World Championships silver medalist Katsuo Matsumoto was near the top with a morning swim of 49.42 as the 3rd fastest swimmer, while Shinri Shioura missed the final, settling for 12th place in 50.09.

0
