Aiden Hayes Wins Ties 2020 Season Best with a 20.12 50 FR in Edmond, OK

AESC Winter Ice Breaker Meet 2021

January 30th-February 1st, 2021

Mitch Park YMCA, Edmond, OK

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Results on MeetMobile, search “AESC Winter Ice Breaker Meet 2021”

American Energy Swim Club hosted the AESC Winter Ice Breaker Meet in Edmond, OK this past weekend.

Sooner Swim Club’s Aiden Hayes won the 3 individual events he swam. Hayes first swam a 20.12 on his way to winning the 50 free. The swim tied Hayes’ fastest performance of 2020, but was slightly off his personal best of 19.58, which he swam in December 2019. Hayes went on to post times of 47.74 in the 100 fly and 48.61 in the 100 back. He has a personal best of 46.01 in the 100 fly, and 46.31 in the 100 back. Hayes is an NC State Wolfpack recruit.

AESC 17-year-old Max Myers finished 2nd behind Hayes in the 50 free, posting a 20.71. The swim was narrowly off his personal best of 20.58, which he swam recently, in December of 2020. A Notre Dame recruit, Myers went on to post a 50.54 in the 100 fly. He holds a lifetime best of 49.32, from all the way back in 2017.

Roman San Juan of Razorback Aquatic Club (17) went a perfect 5-for-5 on best times at the meet. Roman kicked his meet off with a 22.17 in the 50 free, dropping over 2 seconds from his previous best time, and touching under both 24 and 23 seconds for the first time in his career. San Juan would later post a lifetime best in the 100 free as well, swimming a 48.21. That swim marked a personal best by 1.44 seconds.

San Juan nearly broke the 1:50 barrier in the 200 back, winning the race with a new personal best on 1:50.80. He entered the meet with a top mark of 1:52.59. Roman swam a controlled race, splitting 53.83/56.97 by 100. He paired the 200 back best time with another drop in the 100 back. Finishing behind Hayes, San Juan posted a 50.61 in the race, marking a drop of 1.37 seconds. San Juan’s biggest drop of the weekend came in the 400 IM, where he won the event with a 4:05.00. He came in nearly 5 seconds faster than his previous best time, thanks to a well-rounded race by the 17-year-old. San Juan split 56.11 on fly, followed by a 1:01.37 back split, then a 1:10.77 breast split, and a 56.75 free split coming home.

14-year-old Conner Boatright (Razorback Aquatic Club) clocked several significant improvements at this meet. Boatright’s biggest swim came in the 1650, where he touched first with a time of 16:05.59. The swim was a personal best by nearly 2 minutes (1:52.30), and he swam the race excellently, only splitting above 30-seconds on a 50 once, and it was on the 3rd 50 of the race. His 1000 split of 9:48.76 was also a personal best by 9 seconds.

Boatright also swam a personal best in the 200 free, winning the race with a 1:44.87. The race marked another big drop for the 14-year-old, as he entered the meet with a 1:47.04 best time. He also went on to break 4:20 in the 400 IM for the first time, swimming a 4:14.28. His freestyle speed was on display in IM, as he split 55.22 on the free leg. Boatright also swam a 48.83 in the 100 free, dropping roughly half a seconds from his previous best time.

Razorback Aquatic Club’s Susie Lee, a 15-year-old, clocked a huge mile. Like Boatright, Lee dropped massively, swimming her best mile by 1:17.11, finishing in 16:59.98, which marked her first sub -8:00 and sub-17:00 mile. Also like Boatright, Lee clocked a best time at the 1000 mark, as her 10:16.36 split was 3 seconds faster than her 10:19.46 personal best. lee also swam a best time in the 100 free, clocking a 53.82.