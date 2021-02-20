2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Championship Central: Here
- Championship Manual
- Psych Sheets (uncut)
- Live Results
Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet
The final prelims session of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships will kick off this morning with the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Later in the day, the men will compete on the platform diving event while the 1650 free timed finals will transition the group into tonight’s finals session.
This morning, UVA sophomore Kate Douglass will compete in the 100 free over the 200 breast, where she holds the ACC record at 2:03.93. Instead, keep an eye on 100 breast champion Sophie Hansson of NC State and 400 IM champion Ella Nelson of UVA in the 200 breast. NC State’s Kylee Alons, who won the 50 free on Thursday, will also take a jab at the 100 free this morning.
NC State’s Katharine Berkoff will take her shot at the 200 back this session as well while UVA freshman Abby Harter holds the top seed in the 200 fly.
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 3
- UVA, 1047
- NC State, 879
- Louisville, 683.50
- Virginia Tech, 578
- Notre Dame, 509
- Duke, 502
- UNC, 399.50
- Georgia Tech, 391
- Florida State, 380
- Miami, 329
- Pittsburgh, 277
- Boston College, 147
Women’s 200 Back Prelims
- ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017
- ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2020 Champion: Emma Muzzy (NCS), 1:50.79
Women’s 100 Free Prelims
- ACC Record: 46.20, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018
- ACC Meet Record: 46.67, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18
- 2020 Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA), 47.47
Women’s 200 Breast Prelims
- ACC Record: 2:03.93, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
- ACC Meet Record: 2:04.34, Emma Reaney (ND), 2014
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84
- 2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2:05.59
Women’s 200 Fly Prelims
- ACC Record: 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016
- ACC Meet Record: 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (LOU), 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20
- 2020 Champion: Grace Oglebsy (LOU), 1:53.70