2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

The final prelims session of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships will kick off this morning with the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Later in the day, the men will compete on the platform diving event while the 1650 free timed finals will transition the group into tonight’s finals session.

This morning, UVA sophomore Kate Douglass will compete in the 100 free over the 200 breast, where she holds the ACC record at 2:03.93. Instead, keep an eye on 100 breast champion Sophie Hansson of NC State and 400 IM champion Ella Nelson of UVA in the 200 breast. NC State’s Kylee Alons, who won the 50 free on Thursday, will also take a jab at the 100 free this morning.

NC State’s Katharine Berkoff will take her shot at the 200 back this session as well while UVA freshman Abby Harter holds the top seed in the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 3

UVA, 1047 NC State, 879 Louisville, 683.50 Virginia Tech, 578 Notre Dame, 509 Duke, 502 UNC, 399.50 Georgia Tech, 391 Florida State, 380 Miami, 329 Pittsburgh, 277 Boston College, 147

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2020 Champion: Emma Muzzy (NCS), 1:50.79

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

ACC Record: 46.20, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018

ACC Meet Record: 46.67, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2020 Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA), 47.47

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

ACC Record: 2:03.93, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 ACC Meet Record: 2:04.34, Emma Reaney (ND), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2:05.59

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims