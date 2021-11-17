2021-2022 NCAA Women’s Power Rankings: November Edition

As in previous years, SwimSwam’s Power Rankings are somewhere between the CSCAA-style dual meet rankings and a pure prediction of NCAA finish order. SwimSwam’s rankings take into account how a team looks at the moment, while keeping the end of the season in mind through things like a team’s previous trajectory and NCAA scoring potential. These rankings are by nature subjective, and a jumping-off point for discussion. If you disagree with any team’s ranking, feel free to make your case in our comments section.

Braden Keith, Spencer Penland, Andrew Mering and Robert Gibbs contributed to this report.

Previous Ranks:

As we saw with our men’s rankings, the majority of the top teams for the women maintain their places from last month. With mid-season invites beginning this week, we’ll get our first glimpse into what these teams look like with some semblances of rest, though that will vary from school to school.

SwimSwam’s Power Rankings are the average of ballots from a panel of our top college swimming reporters. While this should help readers glean which teams are consensus picks at their rank and where in the order things get fuzzy and more subjective, bear in mind that these rankings are not an opportunity to personally attack any specific writer.

Honorable Mentions: Akron Zips, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#25: Auburn Tigers -1 (Previous Rank: 24)

Have been going up against stiff competition, but they’ve got to be encouraged by the early-season performances from freshman Ellie Waldrep. -JS

#24: Arizona State Sun Devils -1 (Previous Rank: 23)

Intrigued at what Emma Nordin will drop at the Wolfpack Invite. -JS

#23: Arizona Wildcats + (Previous Rank: Unranked)

Delaney Schnell will be a key for the team come NCAAs. Nice rebound win over UCLA one day after falling to USC. -JS

#22: Purdue Boilermakers – (Previous Rank: 22)

Diving remains the driving force behind Purdue’s spot in the rankings. -JS

#21: Virginia Tech H2okies – (Previous Rank: 21)

Emma Atkinson ranking as one of the fastest in the NCAA with her 1:54.7 200 back at the end of October. -JS

#20: Texas A&M Aggies – (Previous Rank: 20)

Hold their spot after dominating TCU, as expected. -JS

#19: Northwestern Wildcats -1 (Previous Rank: 18)

Haven’t raced in almost a month, but Hannah Brunzell was a top performer in that meet against Illinois and Illinois-Chicago. -JS

#18: Missouri Tigers +1 (Previous Rank: 19)

Sarah Thompson is one of the fastest swimmers in the country this season across the 50 free, 100 back and 100 fly. -JS

#17: Wisconsin Badgers -1 (Previous Rank: 16)

You can never have too many sprint free pieces and Sophie Fiske looks like a useful addition. Wisconsin’s relays are marginal to score so a few small improvements can add up to large points gains there. -AM

#16: North Carolina Tar Heels -1 (Previous Rank: 15)

Grace Countie, Sophie Lindner, Heidi Lowe all performed well in the win over Georgia Tech in early November. -JS

#15: USC Trojans +2 (Previous Rank: 17)

USC always seems to rest for their early-season USC invite, so their #3 Swimulator ranking is a mirage. However, there is little doubt that this is a much-improved team from last year. -AM

#14: Indiana Hoosiers -1 (Previous Rank: 13)

Relays will be a critical spot for improvement for this team moving into the postseason. -JS

#13: Florida Gators – (Previous Rank: 13)

Talia Bates led the charge in that big win over Georgia at the end of October. -JS

#12: Kentucky Wildcats – (Previous Rank: 12)

Gave Tennessee a good challenge in their dual two weeks ago. Gaines, Brooks and Sorenson all look solid. -JS

#11: Louisville Cardinals -1 (Previous Rank: 10)

The Cards are a victim of circumstance a little bit, with their Notre Dame/Miami meet on November 5 getting cancelled, so we haven’t seen them in action since falling to Tennessee a month ago. -JS

#10: Ohio State Buckeyes +1 (Previous Rank: 11)

The Buckeyes cruised to big wins over Arkon and Denison last weekend, but the majority of last season’s NCAA team remains intact and has proven it can peak at the right time. -JS

#9: Georgia Bulldogs – (Previous Rank: 9)

Tough six-point loss to Florida at the end of October, but rebounded with a strong showing against Auburn. Zoie Hartman swimming well. -JS

#8: Alabama Crimson Tide – (Previous Rank: 8)

Avery Wiseman might be the answer to the breaststroke problem their medleys had last year. If so, they have to potential for multiple top 5 relay finishes. -AM

#7: Tennessee Volunteers – (Previous Rank: 7)

Mona McSharry hitting 59/2:09 breaststrokes early in the season is a great sign. Big win for the team against Kentucky. -JS

#6: Michigan Wolverines – (Previous Rank: 6)

I jumped Michigan ahead of Texas in my latest rankings. Both teams had really good meets lately, but the Michigan freshmen answered a lot of questions about their depth and relays for me. -BK

#5: Cal Golden Bears – Previous Rank: 5)

The Bears haven’t had to face a true challenge since UVA visited in mid-October, but Ivey and Stadden appear to be swimming well. -JS

#4: Texas Longhorns – (Previous Rank: 4)

The Texas women stepped up and performed very well despite facing an impossible challenge in UVA last week. -JS

#3: NC State Wolfpack – (Previous Rank: 3)

Katharine Berkoff and Sophie Hansson are showing no signs of slowing down after winning national titles last season. -JS

#2: Stanford Cardinal – (Previous Rank: 2)

Stanford has been far from sharp in their two meets so far, but this is still a team that can roll out a relay where every member has an Olympic medal. -AM

#1: Virginia Cavaliers – (Previous Rank: 1)

The reigning champs placed first in 15 of 19 races against Texas and are the clear favorites to repeat come March. -JS