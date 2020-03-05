2020 NCAA D3 Psych Scoring Update: How Diving Will Affect the Team Battle

2020 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships

March 18-21, 2020

Greensboro, NC

The 2020 NCAA Division III Championships are less than 2 weeks away, and the official psych sheets have now been updated to include diving qualifiers.

Unlike Division I, Division III does not sponsor a platform diving competition, meaning athletes can qualify on either 1-meter or 3-meter.

29 female and 24 male divers have qualified for the national championship after last week’s regional competitions. To qualify for a regional competition, divers must have achieved the qualifying standard at least once at a bona fide conference championship event or twice during any other bona fide competition.

The NCAA Division III diving selection procedure is as follows:

First place finishers from each board will be selected. If the same person finishes first on both boards, only one allocation will be used for that athlete, otherwise two of the allocated spots will be used. Second place finishers from each board will be selected, again using two of the allocated spots unless the same person finishes second on both boards, or one/both of the athletes have already been selected, meaning only one or no allocations will be used. This will continue with each finishing spot (third, fourth, fifth, etc.) until all the allocated spots have been assigned for each region. If there is one allocation left and the next finishing spot has two divers who have not been selected, the committee will use the percentage to the DIII established qualification standard for each board to determine who will advance. The competitor who has the highest percentage will be invited to the meet, earning the final allocation in that region.

Below is a link to the regional results, along with diving psych sheet allocations and the full qualifiers list by region. Just as in swimming, diving also includes a set standard for regional qualification, followed by combining both scores from 1-meter and 3-meter to select qualifiers.

Seeded D3 Scores – Diving (1M + 3M)

*data utilized via DiveMeets.com. Diving rankings are based on performances from 2020 NCAA Diving Regional Championships. Note that unlike swimming, the measures of scoring in diving are more subjective, so comparisons across different meets becomes less significant, though at higher level competitions scoring will be more consistent.

On the men’s side, Emory’s lone diver Lucas Bumgarner had the highest score on both 1-meter and 3-meter at the regional meets. If Baumbarner were to successfully sweep both boards, that would be worth 40 points for the Eagles. Last season, he finished 2nd at the D3 championships on the 1-meter and 6th on the 3-meter.

MIT has the next-largest dive score seed with 31 points, including defending 3-meter national champion Jay Lang. Meanwhile, Denison (2) is seeded to receive minimal impact from diving while Kenyon has no qualified divers.

Switching to the women’s side, Chicago is seeded with 68 points, thanks to their four qualified divers. Amherst’s Lindsey Ruderman enters the 2020 NCAAs as the top diver on both boards from regionals, setting herself up for a second-straight potential 40-point sweep as a junior. MIT (53), Williams (31), and Tufts (11) all have scoring opportunities with their divers while Denison and Kenyon do not have top-16 divers.

Seeded Men’s Diving Scores Seeded Women’s Diving Scores Emory 40 Chicago 68 Springfield 34 MIT 53 MIT 31 Amherst 50 UW- Eau Clare 31 SUNY- Geneseo 43 SUNY- Geneseo 27 Williams 31 Amherst 25 SUNY- Cortland 22 Ithaca 24 NYU 13 Carnegie Mellon 23 Tufts 11 CMS 18 Nazareth 10 Rowan 14 Ithaca 9 Chicago 12 SUNY- Oswego 7 Williams 7 Rochester 6 Westminster 5 NYU 3 Denison 2 Tufts 1

Diving Impact on Seeded Team Scores

N/A: previously unranked with no swimming points

After adding in the seeded diving scores, most top-8 teams remained unchanged in the rankings. On the women’s side, Denison’s 120-point lead remains in tack with the addition of diving. However, Amherst’s additional 50 diving points from the psych sheets bumped them to 6th. MIT (7th) and Tufts (8th), who were ranked higher than Amherst before diving, now could face a battle for the top six. Similarly, Chicago also dropped four places to 10th place with adding in seeded diving scores.

Nazareth, on the other hand, drastically improved from 37th to 26th with the help of diving points. Similarly, SUNY-Cortland and Ithaca now enter the team rankings with diving.

Women’s Rankings Change (with Diving) Place Team Swimming Points Diving Points Total Points Change 4 Williams 315 31 346 — 5 NYU 255 13 268 — 6 Amherst 175 50 225 1 7 MIT 171 53 224 -1 8 Tufts 183 11 194 -2 10 Chicago 72 68 140 -4 15 SUNY-Geneseo 45 43 88 -1 23 SUNY- Cortland 0 22 22 N/A 26 Nazareth 6 10 16 11 32 Ithaca 0 9 9 N/A

On the men’s side, Denison’s 2 diving points boosts their total seeded score to 501 points, 80 points ahead of Kenyon. The rest of the top 8 all remain in place, with each team nearly equidistant from one another. While Rowan and Amherst fell out of top-10 contention from diving scores, UW-Eau Clare’s diving points bumped them from 20th to 15th place. In the same manner, CMS (Claremont-Mudd-Scripps) saw a 2-place improvement to 19th place with diving points included in their seeded team score.

Entering the team rankings with diving points include SUNY-Geneseo (24th), Ithaca (26th), SUNY-Oswego (33rd), Rochester (37th), and Westminster (38th).

Men’s Rankings Change (with Diving) Place Team Swimming Points Diving Points Total Points Change 1 Denison 499 2 501 — 3 Emory 338 40 378 — 4 MIT 273 31 304 — 5 Chicago 257 12 269 — 6 Williams 214 7 221 — 7 NYU 160 3 163 — 8 Tufts 139 1 140 — 11 Rowan 103 14 117 -1 12 Amherst 90 25 115 -2 13 Carnegie Mellon 91 23 114 — 15 UW-Eau Clare 53 31 84 5 19 CMS 46 18 64 2 22 Springfield 0 34 34 N/A 24 SUNY- Geneseo 0 27 27 N/A 26 Ithaca 0 24 24 N/A 33 SUNY- Oswego 0 7 7 N/A 37 Rochester 0 6 6 N/A 38 Westminster 0 5 5 N/A

Full Seeded Team Scores (With Diving)

The Denison Big Red women (534) remain the heavy favorites for the 2020 team title. While the Emory women (414) still sit in 2nd, Kenyon (361) and Williams (346) are separated by 15 points on paper.

Behind 5th seed NYU (268) is a one-point separation between Amherst (225) and MIT (224) for 6th place. Tufts comes in as the #8 team with 194 seeded points, followed by Johns Hopkins (159) and Chicago (140).

Women 1 Denison 534 2 Emory 414 3 Kenyon 361 4 Williams 346 5 NYU 268 6 Amherst 225 7 MIT 224 8 Tufts 194 9 Johns Hopkins 159 10 Chicago 140 11 CMS 127 12 St. Kate’s 112 13 WashU (MO) 103 14 Bates 94 15 SUNY-Geneseo 88 16 Pomona-Pitzer 64 17 Wheaton (MA) 41 18 W&L 41 19 Rhodes 39 20 BSC 39 21 Connecticut 23 22 Bowdoin 22 23 SUNY- Cortland 22 24 Wooster 17 25 Franklin 17 26 Nazareth 16 27 IWU 14 28 Carnegie Mellon 14 29 Vassar 12 30 George Fox 11 31 Whittier 9 32 Ithaca 9 33 St. Olaf 8 34 Centre 8 35 Simmons 7 36 Scranton 7 37 Rensselaer 7 38 Whitworth 6 39 Wesleyan (CT) 5 40 UW- Stevens Point 5 41 Gustavus 5 42 Grove City 5 43 Trinity 4

On the men’s side, Denison (501) remains the top team by 80 points over rival Kenyon (421) for the 2020 team title. Emory (378), MIT (304), Chicago (269), Williams (221), and NYU (163) fill in the remaining top 7 teams.

Tufts (140), Johns Hopkins (132), Pomona-Pitzer (123), Rowan (117), Amherst (115), and Carnegie Mellon (114) are all in close contention for 8th, 9th, and 10th place.