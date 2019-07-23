2019 World Championships: Ilaria Bianchi Drops 200 Fly on Day 4 Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Seeded 16th with 2:08.33, Italy’s Ilaria Bianchi has opted out of the women’s 200 butterfly heats. The 29-year-old was entered in the 100 fly and 200 fly events in Gwangju. She competed in the 100 on Sunday, finishing 15th in heats with 58.26 and 12th in semi-finals with 57.92. A three-time Olympian, Bianchi achieved a lifetime best of 57.27 in the 100 fly at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Isabella Paez from Chinese Taipei, seeded 23rd in the 200 fly with a time of 2:11.26, has also scratched the event.

Day 4 prelims in Gwangju will consist begin with a swim-off to see who makes the men’s 200 fly final between Antani Ivanov of BUL and Tamas Kenderesi of HUN, both of whom finished 8th in semi-finals. From there, the morning will consist of five heats of women’s 50 backstroke, 13 heats of men’s 100 freestyle, six heats of men’s 200 IM, four heats of women’s 200 fly, and five heats of mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Wednesday’s preliminary session begins at 10:00 AM local time and is expected to conclude at around 1:00 PM.