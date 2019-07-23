2019 World Championships: Ilaria Bianchi Drops 200 Fly on Day 4 Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Day 4 prelims heat sheets
Seeded 16th with 2:08.33, Italy’s Ilaria Bianchi has opted out of the women’s 200 butterfly heats. The 29-year-old was entered in the 100 fly and 200 fly events in Gwangju. She competed in the 100 on Sunday, finishing 15th in heats with 58.26 and 12th in semi-finals with 57.92. A three-time Olympian, Bianchi achieved a lifetime best of 57.27 in the 100 fly at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
Isabella Paez from Chinese Taipei, seeded 23rd in the 200 fly with a time of 2:11.26, has also scratched the event.
Day 4 prelims in Gwangju will consist begin with a swim-off to see who makes the men’s 200 fly final between Antani Ivanov of BUL and Tamas Kenderesi of HUN, both of whom finished 8th in semi-finals. From there, the morning will consist of five heats of women’s 50 backstroke, 13 heats of men’s 100 freestyle, six heats of men’s 200 IM, four heats of women’s 200 fly, and five heats of mixed 4x100m medley relay.
Wednesday’s preliminary session begins at 10:00 AM local time and is expected to conclude at around 1:00 PM.
Curious how the line ups for the mixed medley will turn out
I’d like to see Regan Smith get a 100 backstroke shot but putting up a fast time would be hard swimming into all the wash of the male swimmers
I would be surprised if it was anything other than Murphy King Dressel Manuel
I’m talking about prelims…. I agree that is the most logical line up for finals after the disaster from last summers Pan Pacs.
Question about the stroke 50s. In previous years didn’t the US only submit one entry per event? The winner of the stroke 100?
No – they add the second person who has the fastest time in the event under the Fina cut. If no one has the Fina cut (most likely because they don’t swim it) they just won’t enter another swimmer
Prelims Mixed Medley lineup prediction for US:
Smith
Wilson
Dahlia?
Apple/Pieroni
Let Smith get a time now..I bet she goes faster than 58.9…a trial for the womens 4×1 medley on Sunday you could say