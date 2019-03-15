Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

 

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

Team 500fr 100bk 100br 200fl Total Indiv Up/Down
Queens (NC) 2/2 5/1 1/0 0/0 8/3
Drury 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 4/0
West Chester 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 3/0
Nova Southeastern 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/1 2/2
Oklahoma Baptist 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 2/1
Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 2/0
UC San Diego 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/1 1/3
Delta State 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 1/2
Sioux Falls 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/1
Bridgeport 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Hillsdale 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Northern Michigan 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Northern State 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
Tampa 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
Truman State 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Wingate 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/5
Indianapolis 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/3
Lindenwood 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2
Bellarmine 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Bloomsburg 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Saint Rose 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Findlay 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
LIU Post 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
MSU Mankato 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Rollins 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Wayne State 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32

Projected Standings

(Includes 1650 free from psych sheet; does not yet include 155 points for 3m diving)

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings
Queens (NC) 321 169 188 678
Drury 184 97.5 101 381
Nova Southeastern 106 61.5 42 209
Simon Fraser 61 58.5 0 121
West Chester 132 56 31 219
UC San Diego 110 54.5 38 202
Delta State 85 48 17 150
Lindenwood 76 47 42 165
Wingate 78 46 44 168
Tampa 135 42 68 245
Oklahoma Baptist 87 28 32 147
Indianapolis 44 23 48 115
Grand Valley 81 21 44 146
Sioux Falls 38 20.5 6 65
Northern State 37 16 16 69
Fresno Pacific 0 16 13 29
Northern Michigan 42 14 45 101
Truman State 0 14 2 16
Wayne State 103 13 13 129
Hillsdale 0 13 0 13
Colorado Mesa 20 12 1 33
Bridgeport 0 12 0 12
Florida Southern 3 10 6 19
MSU Mankato 0 9 17 26
Carson-Newman 34 6 12 52
Bellarmine 4 6 5 15
Saint Rose 0 4 0 4
LIU Post 0 3.5 3 7
Bloomsburg 4 3 0 7
Rollins 0 3 0 3
Indiana Univ of PA 12 2 0 14
Findlay 20 1 0 21
Western State Colorado 50 0 26 76
St. Cloud State 31 0 31 62
West Florida 16 0 18 34
Clarion 33 0 0 33
CS Mines 5 0 9 14
Azusa Pacific 12 0 0 12
McKendree 6 0 4 10
Lynn 2 0 5 7
Alaska Fairbanks 4 0 0 4
Augustana 2 0 2 4
Cal State East Bay 4 0 0 4
Saginaw Valley 2 0 0 2
Saint Leo 0 0 1 1

 

