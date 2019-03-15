2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

Team 500fr 100bk 100br 200fl Total Indiv Up/Down Queens (NC) 2/2 5/1 1/0 0/0 8/3 Drury 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 4/0 West Chester 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 3/0 Nova Southeastern 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/1 2/2 Oklahoma Baptist 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 2/1 Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 2/0 UC San Diego 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/1 1/3 Delta State 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 1/2 Sioux Falls 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/1 Bridgeport 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Hillsdale 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Northern Michigan 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Northern State 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 Tampa 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 Truman State 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Wingate 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/5 Indianapolis 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/3 Lindenwood 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 Bellarmine 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Bloomsburg 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Saint Rose 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Findlay 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 LIU Post 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 MSU Mankato 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Rollins 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Wayne State 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32

Projected Standings

(Includes 1650 free from psych sheet; does not yet include 155 points for 3m diving)