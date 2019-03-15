2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Queens (4x) (results)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 3
|Team
|500fr
|100bk
|100br
|200fl
|Total Indiv Up/Down
|Queens (NC)
|2/2
|5/1
|1/0
|0/0
|8/3
|Drury
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|4/0
|West Chester
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|3/0
|Nova Southeastern
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|2/2
|Oklahoma Baptist
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|2/1
|Simon Fraser
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/0
|2/0
|UC San Diego
|0/0
|0/2
|1/0
|0/1
|1/3
|Delta State
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|Sioux Falls
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|Bridgeport
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Fresno Pacific
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Grand Valley
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Hillsdale
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Northern Michigan
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Northern State
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Tampa
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Truman State
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Wingate
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/5
|Indianapolis
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/3
|Lindenwood
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|Bellarmine
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Bloomsburg
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Carson-Newman
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Saint Rose
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Findlay
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Indiana Univ of PA
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|LIU Post
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|MSU Mankato
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Rollins
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Wayne State
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|32/32
Projected Standings
(Includes 1650 free from psych sheet; does not yet include 155 points for 3m diving)
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Prelims
|Day 4 Psych
|Final Projected Standings
|Queens (NC)
|321
|169
|188
|678
|Drury
|184
|97.5
|101
|381
|Nova Southeastern
|106
|61.5
|42
|209
|Simon Fraser
|61
|58.5
|0
|121
|West Chester
|132
|56
|31
|219
|UC San Diego
|110
|54.5
|38
|202
|Delta State
|85
|48
|17
|150
|Lindenwood
|76
|47
|42
|165
|Wingate
|78
|46
|44
|168
|Tampa
|135
|42
|68
|245
|Oklahoma Baptist
|87
|28
|32
|147
|Indianapolis
|44
|23
|48
|115
|Grand Valley
|81
|21
|44
|146
|Sioux Falls
|38
|20.5
|6
|65
|Northern State
|37
|16
|16
|69
|Fresno Pacific
|0
|16
|13
|29
|Northern Michigan
|42
|14
|45
|101
|Truman State
|0
|14
|2
|16
|Wayne State
|103
|13
|13
|129
|Hillsdale
|0
|13
|0
|13
|Colorado Mesa
|20
|12
|1
|33
|Bridgeport
|0
|12
|0
|12
|Florida Southern
|3
|10
|6
|19
|MSU Mankato
|0
|9
|17
|26
|Carson-Newman
|34
|6
|12
|52
|Bellarmine
|4
|6
|5
|15
|Saint Rose
|0
|4
|0
|4
|LIU Post
|0
|3.5
|3
|7
|Bloomsburg
|4
|3
|0
|7
|Rollins
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Indiana Univ of PA
|12
|2
|0
|14
|Findlay
|20
|1
|0
|21
|Western State Colorado
|50
|0
|26
|76
|St. Cloud State
|31
|0
|31
|62
|West Florida
|16
|0
|18
|34
|Clarion
|33
|0
|0
|33
|CS Mines
|5
|0
|9
|14
|Azusa Pacific
|12
|0
|0
|12
|McKendree
|6
|0
|4
|10
|Lynn
|2
|0
|5
|7
|Alaska Fairbanks
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Augustana
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Cal State East Bay
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Saginaw Valley
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Saint Leo
|0
|0
|1
|1
