2019 NCAA Division II Men's Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

 

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

Team 500fr 100bk 100br 200fl 1mtr Total Indiv Up/Down
Indianapolis 1/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 3/0 6/1
Queens (NC) 2/1 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 4/3
Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 3/0 4/1
Delta State 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/2 2/4
Missouri S&T 0/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 2/2
Simon Fraser 2/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/2
UC San Diego 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 2/2
Emmanuel 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/1
Wayne State 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/1
Oklahoma Baptist 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 2/0
Lindenwood 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/3 0/1 1/5
Nova Southeastern 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 1/3
Grand Valley 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/2
Carson-Newman 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/1
Northern Michigan 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
Wingate 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/1
Bellarmine 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Drury 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Fresno Pacific 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Southern Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Tampa 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Florida Southern 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2
McKendree 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/2
St. Cloud State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/2
Bridgeport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Florida Tech 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Henderson State 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 40/40

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings
Queens (NC) 331 122 166 619
Indianapolis 156 101 43 300
Colorado Mesa 93 75 7 175
Simon Fraser 74 73 17 164
Lindenwood 75 69 77 221
UC San Diego 98 64 34 196
Delta State 200.5 58 93 351.5
Missouri S&T 87 58 39 184
Wingate 25 43 19 87
McKendree 79 42 77 199
Florida Southern 60 40 38 138
Wayne State 135.5 35 42 212.5
Emmanuel 33.5 35 45 113.5
Nova Southeastern 97 34 10 141
Tampa 33 29 37 99
Northern Michigan 24 27 17 68
Oklahoma Baptist 17 26 18 61
Grand Valley 140 25 54 219
Drury 25 24 25 74
Carson-Newman 18 21 10 48
Clarion 14 18 0 32
Fresno Pacific 12 17 6 35
Bellarmine 0 16 0 16
Southern Connecticut 0 14 0 14
St. Cloud State 10 7 0 17
Henderson State 0 6 16 22
Bridgeport 0 4 0 4
Florida Tech 107.5 2 20 129.5
Saint Leo 0 0 20 20
Gannon 10 0 0 10
Concordia Irvine 4 0 0 4
Truman State 4 0 0 4

 

 

 

