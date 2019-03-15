2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

Team 500fr 100bk 100br 200fl 1mtr Total Indiv Up/Down Indianapolis 1/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 3/0 6/1 Queens (NC) 2/1 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 4/3 Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 3/0 4/1 Delta State 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/2 2/4 Missouri S&T 0/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 2/2 Simon Fraser 2/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/2 UC San Diego 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 2/2 Emmanuel 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/1 Wayne State 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/1 Oklahoma Baptist 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 2/0 Lindenwood 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/3 0/1 1/5 Nova Southeastern 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 1/3 Grand Valley 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/2 Carson-Newman 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/1 Northern Michigan 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Wingate 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 Bellarmine 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Drury 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Fresno Pacific 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Southern Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Tampa 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Florida Southern 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 McKendree 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/2 St. Cloud State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/2 Bridgeport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Florida Tech 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Henderson State 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 40/40

Projected Standings