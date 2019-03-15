2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Queens (4x); (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Event Schedule
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
- Championship Central
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 3
|Team
|500fr
|100bk
|100br
|200fl
|1mtr
|Total Indiv Up/Down
|Indianapolis
|1/1
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|3/0
|6/1
|Queens (NC)
|2/1
|1/1
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|4/3
|Colorado Mesa
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|3/0
|4/1
|Delta State
|1/0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/0
|0/2
|2/4
|Missouri S&T
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|2/2
|Simon Fraser
|2/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|UC San Diego
|1/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|Emmanuel
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/1
|Wayne State
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/1
|Oklahoma Baptist
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|2/0
|Lindenwood
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/3
|0/1
|1/5
|Nova Southeastern
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|Grand Valley
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1/2
|Carson-Newman
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|Clarion
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|1/1
|Northern Michigan
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|Wingate
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|Bellarmine
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Drury
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Fresno Pacific
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Southern Connecticut
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Tampa
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Florida Southern
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|McKendree
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/2
|St. Cloud State
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0/2
|Bridgeport
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Florida Tech
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Henderson State
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|40/40
Projected Standings
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Prelims
|Day 4 Psych
|Final Projected Standings
|Queens (NC)
|331
|122
|166
|619
|Indianapolis
|156
|101
|43
|300
|Colorado Mesa
|93
|75
|7
|175
|Simon Fraser
|74
|73
|17
|164
|Lindenwood
|75
|69
|77
|221
|UC San Diego
|98
|64
|34
|196
|Delta State
|200.5
|58
|93
|351.5
|Missouri S&T
|87
|58
|39
|184
|Wingate
|25
|43
|19
|87
|McKendree
|79
|42
|77
|199
|Florida Southern
|60
|40
|38
|138
|Wayne State
|135.5
|35
|42
|212.5
|Emmanuel
|33.5
|35
|45
|113.5
|Nova Southeastern
|97
|34
|10
|141
|Tampa
|33
|29
|37
|99
|Northern Michigan
|24
|27
|17
|68
|Oklahoma Baptist
|17
|26
|18
|61
|Grand Valley
|140
|25
|54
|219
|Drury
|25
|24
|25
|74
|Carson-Newman
|18
|21
|10
|48
|Clarion
|14
|18
|0
|32
|Fresno Pacific
|12
|17
|6
|35
|Bellarmine
|0
|16
|0
|16
|Southern Connecticut
|0
|14
|0
|14
|St. Cloud State
|10
|7
|0
|17
|Henderson State
|0
|6
|16
|22
|Bridgeport
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Florida Tech
|107.5
|2
|20
|129.5
|Saint Leo
|0
|0
|20
|20
|Gannon
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Concordia Irvine
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Truman State
|4
|0
|0
|4
Leave a Reply