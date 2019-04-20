2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Recap

FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIPS ELITE 2019 – 50M

From Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Series from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

Start List: click here

Results: click here

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

FINA “A”: 54.49

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds: 54.32

French Record: 52.74 – Charlotte Bonnet (Olympic Nice Nat.) – 26/05/2018 – Saint-Raphael

(Olympic Nice Nat.) – 26/05/2018 – Saint-Raphael Favorites: Charlotte Bonnet (Olympic Nice Nat.), 52.74; Marie Wattel (Montpellier Métropole Nat.), 53.53; Margaux Fabre (Canet 66 Nat.), 54.48; Beryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille), 54.67

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Charlotte Bonnet – 53.63 Marie Wattel – 54.30 Béryl Gastaldello – 54.32 Anouchka Martin – 54.81 Margaux Fabre – 54.90 Lena Bousquin – 55.21 Assia Touati – 55.69 Faustine Prouff – 55.91

Charlotte Bonnet ran (or swam) away with the 100 free this morning, taking the top seed for finals by well over half a second. Bonnet, who is already qualified to swim the 100 free at Worlds, comfortable hit the French qualifying standard this morning. She was also within a second of her own French National Record of 52.74. Marie Wattel and Béryl Gastaldello were the next two swimmers in, each hitting the French qualifying standard for Worlds as well. Gastaldello, after a few near-misses this week, actually tied the cut this morning. To round out the qualification process, Wattel or Gastaldello needs to finish in the top 2 in finals.

The women’s 4×100 free relay was also up for grabs this motning. As per the selection process, the 2nd place-5th place finishers this morning had to post times that added up to 3:38.24 or faster. Wattel, Gastaldello, Anouchka Martin, and Margaux Fabre’s times add up to 3:38.33, just 0.09 seconds off the standard. With the group being so incredibly close to the French qualifying standard, this may be an instance where we see the National Director for French Swimming use their discretion to allow the relay to be swum at Worlds.

MEN’S 200 BACK

FINA “A”: 1:58.34

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds: 1:58.00

French record: 1:56.39 – Benjamin Stasiulis (Amiens Métropole Nat.) – 23/03/2012 – Dunkirk

Favorites: Geoffroy Mathieu (Stade Clermont Nat.), 1: 58.51; Maxence Orange (Nantes Nat.), 1: 58.76; Paul-Gabriel Bedel (CN Marseille), 1: 59.53

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Geoffroy Mathieu – 1:58.95 Maxence Orange – 1:59.86 Mewen Tomac – 2:00.23 Christophe Brun – 2:00.40 Souhaiel Chatti – 2:01.14 Milan Vlaovic – 2:01.49 Antoine Herlem – 2:02.31 Simon Brefuel – 2:03.27

Geoffrey Mathieu posted the top prelims time this morning by nearly a second. This event was another near miss for France, as Mathieu was off both the FINA A cut and French qualifying standard, which were both low-1:58s. Maxence Orange was the only other swimmer in the field under 2:00 this morning. Paul-Gabriel Bedel was considered a favorite to take the title in this event, but did not end up swimming this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

FINA “A”: 2:25.91

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds: 2:25.41

Record of France: 2: 25.19 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Swimming) – 24/04/2009 – Montpellier

Favorites: Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 2: 26.76; Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier), 2: 27.09; Camille Dauba (CN Sarreguemines), 2: 29.56

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Fantine Lesaffre – 2:28.59 Camille Dauba – 2:28.76 Lise Michels – 2:31.23 Justine Delmas – 2:32.37 Charlotte Simon – 2:32.41 Fanny Deberghes – 2:32.66 Lara Grangeon – 2:32.95 Lucie Delmas – 2:34.20

Fantine Lessafre, who won the 400 IM last night, took the top seed for finals narrowly over Camille Dauba. Lessafre and Dauba were both roughly 2.5 seconds faster than the 3rd place finisher, Lise Michels. Both swimmers were well of the qualifying standard for World Champs, which is 2:25.41. Lesaffre is already qualified to swim both IM races at Worlds. Fanny Deberghes, one of our favorites to take the title in fianls, finished 6th this morning. Deberghes was 5.5 seconds off her personal best of 2:27.09.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

FINA “A”: 2: 11.00

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds: 2: 10.41

French record: 2: 08.94 Hugues Duboscq (CN Le Havre) – 14/08/2008 – Beijing (CHN)

Favorites: Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Nat.), 2: 12.30; Thibaut Captain (Cergy Pontoise Nat.), 2: 13.23; Thomas Boursac Cervera Lortet (Dauphins Toulouse), 2: 13.52

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Thibaut Capitaine – 2:12.52 Antoine Viquerat – 2:12.74 Thomas Boursac Cervera Lortet – 2:13.02 Jeremy Desplanches – 2:13.16 Antoine Marc – 2:13.30 Jean Dencausse – 2:15.34 Léon Marchand – 2:15.58 Clément Bidard – 2:15.70

Thibaut Capitaine led the way in a tight pack this morning, taking the top seed for prelims. 1st-5th this morning was separated by just 0.78 seconds, signalling that this is anyone’s event tonight. Capitaine was 2.1 seconds off the French qualifying standard, and 15 seconds off the FINA A cut. Capitaine took the top time for finals thanks to the fastest back half in the field. Capitaine split 1:09.08 on the second 100, which was the fastest split in the field.

WOMEN’S 800FREESTYLE

FINA “A”: 8: 36.56

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds: 8: 31.29

French record: 8: 18.80 – Laure Manaudou (Canet 66 Nat.) – 31/03/2007 – Melbourne (AUS)

Favorites: Anna Egorova (RUS, Montpellier Métropole Nat.), 8: 36.44; Lara Grangeon (CN Caledonians), 8: 42.99; Fantine Lesaffre (Vanves Stadium), 8: 44.31

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Anna Egorova – 8:44.54 Aurélie Muller – 8:49.87 Lara Grangeon – 8:55.14 Adeline Furst – 8:55.36 Oceane Cassignol – 8:56.58 Celia Huertaux – 8:58.76 Lisa Pou – 9:00.22 Helvina Huet – 9:00.29

Anna Egorova took the top seed for finals tomorrow by 5 seconds. Egorova was well off the qualifying standard of 8:31.29 and FINA A cut of 8:36.56. Aurélie Muller was the only other swimmer in the field to break 8:50. Lara Grangeon, who cominated in finals of the mile a few nights ago, came in 3rd this morning with an 8:55.14. We know Grangeon can be faster in finals tomorrow because her mile pace of 1:05.2 would translate to an 8:41.8 in the 800. Plus, we would assume she should be able to swim a slightly faster pace in the 800 than she did in the mile.

Fantine Lesaffre, one of the favorite for this event, did not end up swimming it this morning.

QUALIFIED FOR THE 2019 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: