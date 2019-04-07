2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The final preliminary session from the 2019 Canadian Trials will be a relatively light one with just the 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and the early heats of the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free.

Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak have both notably opted out of the women’s 50 free, while Markus Thormeyer has dropped the men’s event.

Kayla Sanchez is entered to swim both the 200 IM and 50 free.

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

Canadian Record: 2:09.07, Sydney Pickrem , 2018

, 2018 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:13.03

Sydney Pickrem cruised to the win in the final heat of the women’s 200 IM, putting up the fastest time of the morning in 2:12.01. Pickrem is the National Record holder in this event having been 2:09.07 last year, and in tonight’s final she’ll be looking to add this to her Worlds schedule along with the 200 breast and 400 IM.

Bailey Andison swam a lifetime best by .03 to qualify second in 2:13.57, and Kelsey Wog (2:14.19), Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (2:14.26) and Tessa Cieplucha (2:14.75) were all sub-2:15 to qualify third through fifth. Cieplucha’s swim was a new PB by over a second.

Kayla Sanchez, who has been as fast as 2:12.64, sits sixth in 2:15.35.

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:59.19, Keith Beavers, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:00.22

Cole Pratt won the first circle-seeded heat of the men’s 200 IM in 2:02.21, a time that stood up as the fastest overall heading into tonight’s final. That improves on his previous best of 2:02.79.

Robert Hill produced the fastest breaststroke split in the field (34.83) to win the final heat in 2:02.21, good for the #2 seed, and Finlay Knox had the fastest freestyle leg of anyone in 29.07 to win the penultimate heat in the third fastest time overall (2:02.44). Knox was the 2018 Youth Olympic bronze medalist in this event in a time of 2:01.91.

Javier Acevedo, who has yet to add his name to the Worlds roster, advanced in fifth (2:03.81), and top seed coming in Mack Darragh was back in seventh (2:04.51).

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

Canadian Record: 24.26, Taylor Ruck , 2018

, 2018 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 25.04

Sarah Fournier, CNQ, 25.49 Kayla Sanchez, AAC, 25.66 Alyson Ackman, PCSC, 25.78 Hanna Henderson, ESWIM, 25.81 Maggie MacNeil, LAC, 25.84 Kyla Leibel, RDCSC, 25.85 Roxane Lemieux, NN, 25.97 Jade Hannah, ISC, 26.05 Ariane Mainville, CAMO, 26.09 Raphaelle Dandois-Samson, NN, 26.13

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

Canadian Record: 21.73, Brent Hayden, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 22.18

Women’s 800 Free – Early Heats

Canadian Record: 8:20.02, Brittany Maclean, 2014

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 8:38.56

Men’s 1500 Free – Early Heats