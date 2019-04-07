2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 3-7, 2019
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Rectectv)
- Live Stream (CBC Sports)
- Sunday Prelim Heat Sheet
The final preliminary session from the 2019 Canadian Trials will be a relatively light one with just the 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and the early heats of the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free.
Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak have both notably opted out of the women’s 50 free, while Markus Thormeyer has dropped the men’s event.
Kayla Sanchez is entered to swim both the 200 IM and 50 free.
Women’s 200 IM Prelims
- Canadian Record: 2:09.07, Sydney Pickrem, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:13.03
- Sydney Pickrem, UNCAN, 2:12.01
- Bailey Andison, PERTH 2:13.57
- Kelsey Wog, UMAN, 2:14.19
- Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, GO, 2:14.26
- Tess Cieplucha, OAK, 2:14.75
- Kayla Sanchez, AAC, 2:15.35
- Hillary Metcalfe, LOSC, 2:16.21
- Mary-Sophie Harvey, 2:16.50
- Asia Minnes, NN, 2:17.59
- Avery Wiseman, OSC, 2:18.03
Sydney Pickrem cruised to the win in the final heat of the women’s 200 IM, putting up the fastest time of the morning in 2:12.01. Pickrem is the National Record holder in this event having been 2:09.07 last year, and in tonight’s final she’ll be looking to add this to her Worlds schedule along with the 200 breast and 400 IM.
Bailey Andison swam a lifetime best by .03 to qualify second in 2:13.57, and Kelsey Wog (2:14.19), Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (2:14.26) and Tessa Cieplucha (2:14.75) were all sub-2:15 to qualify third through fifth. Cieplucha’s swim was a new PB by over a second.
Kayla Sanchez, who has been as fast as 2:12.64, sits sixth in 2:15.35.
Men’s 200 IM Prelims
- Canadian Record: 1:59.19, Keith Beavers, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:00.22
- Cole Pratt, CASC, 2:02.11
- Robert Hill, UCSC, 2:02.21
- Finlay Knox, MAVS, 2:02.44
- Josh Zakala, ISC, 2:03.48
- Javier Acevedo, UNVAR, 2:03.81
- Montana Champagne, GO, 2:03.99
- Mack Darragh, OAK, 2:04.51
- Brian Palaschuk, ROD, 2:04.63
- William Marois, CHENA, 2:04.72
- James Dergousoff, CHENA, 2:04.76
Cole Pratt won the first circle-seeded heat of the men’s 200 IM in 2:02.21, a time that stood up as the fastest overall heading into tonight’s final. That improves on his previous best of 2:02.79.
Robert Hill produced the fastest breaststroke split in the field (34.83) to win the final heat in 2:02.21, good for the #2 seed, and Finlay Knox had the fastest freestyle leg of anyone in 29.07 to win the penultimate heat in the third fastest time overall (2:02.44). Knox was the 2018 Youth Olympic bronze medalist in this event in a time of 2:01.91.
Javier Acevedo, who has yet to add his name to the Worlds roster, advanced in fifth (2:03.81), and top seed coming in Mack Darragh was back in seventh (2:04.51).
Women’s 50 Free Prelims
- Canadian Record: 24.26, Taylor Ruck, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 25.04
- Sarah Fournier, CNQ, 25.49
- Kayla Sanchez, AAC, 25.66
- Alyson Ackman, PCSC, 25.78
- Hanna Henderson, ESWIM, 25.81
- Maggie MacNeil, LAC, 25.84
- Kyla Leibel, RDCSC, 25.85
- Roxane Lemieux, NN, 25.97
- Jade Hannah, ISC, 26.05
- Ariane Mainville, CAMO, 26.09
- Raphaelle Dandois-Samson, NN, 26.13
Men’s 50 Free Prelims
- Canadian Record: 21.73, Brent Hayden, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 22.18
Women’s 800 Free – Early Heats
- Canadian Record: 8:20.02, Brittany Maclean, 2014
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 8:38.56
Men’s 1500 Free – Early Heats
- Canadian Record: 14:39.63, Ryan Cochrane, 2012
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 15:07.38
Ruck and Oleksiak scratched? Not a big surprise. Ruck, yesterday in the 2 Free in particular, looked like she was ready for a rest. But I was kind of looking forward to watching both of them churn it up today.
I’m pretty sure it’s probably a get back to Stanford thing for Ruck.
Pretty sure the plan was make the team then get back to work in the training pool
Can you please add the para events to the live recap?
They have been doing a good job so far, the results just aren’t our yet for the para is all