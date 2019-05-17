2019 Atlanta Classic: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC
- May 17th-19th, 2019
- Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50m pool)
- Meet Information
- Psych Sheets
The 2019 Atlanta Classic gets underway this morning with heats of the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. We haven’t yet come across a live results link, but results are on Meet Mobile under “2019 Atlanta Classic Swim Meet.”
Women’s 200 Free – Prelims
- Hali Flickinger (ABSC) – 1:58.89
- Meaghan Raab (NAC) – 2:00.86
- Jordan Stout (ABSC) – 2:01.12
- Leah Gingrich (HURR) – 2:02.38
- Courtney Harnish (YY) – 2:02.68
- Dakota Luther (ABSC ) – 2:03.63
- Addison Smith (BAY) – 2:04.44
- Emma Alexander (SA) – 2:05.00
Current or former Georgia Bulldogs were front and center in this event this morning. Hali Flickinger was the only woman under 2:00, leading the way with a 1:58.89. That’s already her 2nd-fastest time of the season, just a bit off the 1:58.59 she put up at the Des Moines PSS stop in March.
For crying out loud, it’s 2019 and this meet is at a world class facility. Why can’t they have a live stream or at least live results?!
This meet does typically have live results. I’m guessing the result may be using the same link as last year’s meet, and it just won’t be updated until after the first event gets uploaded. http://results.teamunify.com/gsscat/
still last years results 🙁
Meet mobile is struggling for Pro Series and Atlanta