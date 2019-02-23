2019 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Coming out of this morning, it looked like UVA still had a shot at taking the title, if everything broke their way. However, they only had two divers score in the diving prelims, while NC State put one diver into the A-final and got another two scorers. The upshot is that while it’s still provably mathematically possible for UVA to win, NC State should continue to build on their 18 point lead and win by 50-100 points.

Even setting aside the battle for team points, we should be in for an evening of great racing. Other than the 1650s, each of tonight’s individual events will feature the defending champion.

The 200 back will be largely a contest between UVA and NC State. The Cavaliers have four women in thh A-final, led by Megan Moroney, who had the fastest time this morning, and defending champion Paige Madden. But the Wolfpack will be there in force, as well, and as both Elise Haan and Emma Muzzy have have 1:51s to their name, this could very well come down to four women at the finish.

Mallory Comerford will be swimming in lane four tonight as she defends her title in the 100 free. She was 47.78 this morning, and has been 46.77 this season, so why we may not see her dip below her personal best (and ACC record) of 46.20, she could challenge the meet record of 46.65.

NC State freshman Sophie Hansson put up the fastest time this morning in the 200 breast, touching in 2:07.97. She won last night, and she has a good chance of repeating tonight, although the field also includes defending champ Mariia Astashkina of Louisville.

Just like her teammate Comerford, Grace Oglesby is both the defending champion and the fastest qualifier from this morning in the 200 fly. Again, like Comerford, she probably’s a little more separated from the field than than Moroney, but watch for NC State freshman Kylee Alons, who was dropping time throughout the regular season.

