2019 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 1 Relay Live Recap

2019 ACC MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack

The first night of the 2019 ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships is here and will feature the ten men’s swimming teams in the conference contesting the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Louisville is the defending champion in the former event, having gone 1:23.41 last year to win by over half a second. The Cardinals return three of four legs from that relay, although NC State could certainly still take this event depending on how they construct their relays. The Wolfpack won the 800 free relay by nearly six seconds last year, and should easily win that again, despite losing Ryan Held to graduation.

200 Medley Relay

NC State – 1:22.37 Louisville – 1:23.10 FSU – 1:23.63

NC State opened up their title defense by taking the only relay event that eluded them last year, and doing it in record-setting fashion. Coleman Stewart staked the ‘Pack to an early lead with a 20.75 leadoff leg, followed by Daniel Graber with a 23.27 split. Freshman Nyls Korstanje dipped under 20, with a 19.81 fly leg, and Justin Ress brought things home with a 18.54. NC State’s time of 1:22.37 was a new meet and conference record, breaking the mark of 1:23.16 from the 2017 ACC championships; tonights time also would’ve placed 3rd at last year’s NCAA championships.

Louisville was actually also faster than last year’s winning time, and under the previous conference record. Nick Albiero led off in 21.00, followed by Evgenii Somov (23.40), Zach Harting (20.13), and Andrej Barna (18.56). FSU took 3rd in 1:23.63. Emir Muratovic led off in 21.18, and they were in 5th after a 23.78 breast leg by freshman Izaak Bastian, but a strong backhalf by Kanoa Kaleoaloha (19.96) and Will Pisani (18.71) pushed them ahead of Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets were seeded 1st in this event, and were a couple tenths off that time of 1:24.23 from their fall invite, but they were still the final team under the NCAA ‘A’ cut at 1:24.42, powered largely by a 23.24 breast split from Caio Pumputis, the fastest split in the field.

800 Free Relay