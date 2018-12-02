2018 Texas Invite Day 4 Finals Live Recap

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Schedule

Prelims Recap

We’ve had four fast days of swimming at the 2018 Texas Hall of Fame Invite, as we’ve seen several nation-leading times, and quite a bit of fast swimming in general. Tonight we’ll see the fastest heats of the 1650s, the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, as well as timed finals of the 400 free relays.

On the women’s side, the top seed in the 200 back is Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, who’s had an outstanding meet, registering a personal best in the 200 IM, and an American record in the 100 free. Texas’s Claire Adams had the top time this morning in the 100 free, although the rest of the field is close behind her, setting up an exercise race. Four USC women took the top four prelims spots in the 200 breast, led by Maggie Aroesty. Her teammate Louisee Hansson had the fastest time this morning in the 200 fly by about a second and a half, and she’s probably the favorite to win tonight.

This morning, Texas’s Tate Jackson swam the fastest time this season in the 100 free with a 41.69. USC’s Patrick Mulcare had the top time in the 200 back, but defending NCAA champ Austin Katz leads a strong Texas trio with NCAA A-final experience that includes John Shebat and Ryan Harty. The Longhorns will be pretty familiar with lane 4 tonight. Freshman Charlie Scheinfeld led will be in the 200 breast, although fellow freshman Daniel Roy of Stanford could give Scheinfeld a really good battle. Meanwhile, Sam Pomajevich had the fastest time this morning in the 200 fly by almost a second, and he’ll be looking to drop a few more tenths tonight to sure up his NCAA invite.

Women’s 1650

Men’s 1650

Women’s 200 Back Final

Men’s 200 Back Final

Women’s 100 Free Final

Men’s 100 Free Final

Women 200 Breast Final

Men’s 200 Breast Final

Women’s 200 Fly Final

Men’s 200 Fly Final

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Final

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Final