2018 Texas Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Day 3 finals from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite will feature five individual events in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back, along with the 200 medley relay to finish off the night.

Among the highlights from the prelims was USC’s Louise Hansson equalling the NCAA-leading time in the women’s 100 fly, clocking 50.09 to tie Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil. MacNeil, who went 50.88 this morning, dropped the new top time in the nation tonight in 49.97.

Another marquee event tonight will be the men’s 200 free, where six men went sub-1:35 this morning including three of them going 1:33. American Record holder and three-time defending national champ Townley Haas comes in seeded 5th after going 1:34.91 in the prelims.

Women’s 400 IM Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:04.16

Evie Pfeifer of Texas led wire-to-wire to win the women’s 400 IM in a time of 4:09.11, about six-tenths slower than she was a this meet last season (4:08.48), but under what it took to get invited to NCAAs (4:09.75).

Arizona’s Hannah Cox took 2nd in 4:10.74, moving up from 4th at the 300 with a big final 100 of 56.44. She was 4:10.00 here last year. Maxine Wolters made it a 1-3 for Texas in 3rd in 4:13.72, her 3rd fastest swim ever.

Men’s 400 IM Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.37

Stanford’s Alex Liang initially touched 2nd in the men’s 400 IM, clocking 3:42.90, but ends up with the win after his teammate Abrahm DeVine was disqualified. His swim falls just .05 short of his lifetime best set at the 2018 NCAAs.

Reigning NCAA champion DeVine was disqualified for a stroke infraction, but had initially touched in a time of 3:41.39.

Longhorn freshman Braden Vines, who set a massive personal best in the morning in 3:44.79, took 2nd tonight in 3:45.76, holding off his hard charging teammate JohnThomas Larson who further improved his best time down to 3:46.48 for 3rd.

Top seed from prelims Will Licon, the 2015 NCAA champ in this event who is now a Texas post-grad, scratched the final.

Women’s 100 Fly Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.03

Not long after Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil became the first swimmer to go sub-50 this season in the women’s 100 fly at the UGA Invite, Louise Hansson of USC answered with a monstrous swim of 49.80 to overtake the top spot in the country. That ties her best time which ranks her 2nd all-time behind Kelsi Dahlia (49.43). Hansson had tied MacNeil’s NCAA-leading time of 50.09 in the prelims.

Remedy Rule of Texas, who broke 52 seconds for the first time this morning in 51.78, lowered her best time once again to take 2nd in 51.71. Caitlin Tycz (52.21) led a 3-4-5 finish for USC as they claimed four of the top-5 positions, as her swim takes out her previous best of 52.43 from 2016.

In the B-final, Grace Ariola of Texas set a new best time by eight-tenths in 52.68.

Men’s 100 Fly Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.24

Tate Jackson unloaded a lifetime best of 45.78 to win the men’s 100 fly, as he breaks 46 for the first time. He was out like a shot with an opening 50 of 20.64, and then managed to hold off Arizona’s Chatham Dobbs (45.85) and USC’s Alex Valente (45.95) down the stretch. Valente also broke 46 for the first time, with his old best of 46.00 coming all the way back in 2015. Jackson’s old best was a 46.24 from the 2018 Big 12s.

Daniel Ramirez of Oklahoma was right there as well for 4th in 46.04, and Texas’ Sam Pomajevich hit a lifetime best of 46.20 for 5th.

Women’s 200 Free Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:43.17

Allison Schmitt of Pitchfork Aquatics was the early aggressor in the women’s 200 free final, turning at the 100 in 49.72 to lead Joanna Evans of Texas by four-tenths. Schmitt extended her lead on the third 50, but Evans charged home in 26.97 to run down the 2012 Olympic gold medalist and win the race by .01 in 1:43.94. This marks Evans’ first time under 1:44, previously having been 1:44.22 at the 2017 NCAAs. Schmitt’s 1:43.95 marked her fastest swim since 2015.

Tatum Wade of USC slipped under her best time for 3rd in 1:44.37, using the fastest final 50 in the field (26.40) to take out her old PB of 1:44.44 from this meet two years ago.

Men’s 200 Free Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.12

Townley Haas, TEX, 1:33.24 Dean Farris, HARV, 1:33.53 Jeff Newkirk, TEX, 1:33.57

Women’s 100 Breast Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.79

Men’s 100 Breast Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.73

Women’s 100 Back Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.99

Men’s 100 Back Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.12

Women’s 200 Medley Relay Timed Final

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.75

Men’s 200 Medley Relay Timed Final