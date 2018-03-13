2018 NCSA Juniors: Homovich Wins 1000 with Best Time 9:33 on Night 1

2018 NCSA Juniors – Orlando

The 2018 NCSAs started off with a bang, seeing the all-time top 100 age group rankings in the USA Swimming database get peppered in all 4 individual events. The first night of competition featured timed finals for the men’s and women’s 1000 free, 100 IM, and 800 free relay.

WOMEN’S 1000 FREE

Madison Homovich – 9:33.63 Ashley Strouse – 9:40.58 Claire Tuggle – 9:43.88 Rachel Klinker – 9:51.23 Averee Preble – 9:51.67 Kenna Haney – 9:55.54 Carter Bristow – 9:55.83 Paige McCormick – 9:56.07

Madison Homovich, who will swim for Georgia next season, kicked things off by winning the women’s 1000 free, blasting a 9:33.63 to win by about 7 seconds over Ashley Strouse (9:40.58). Homovich hit the 500 mark at 4:44.99, which is a great 500 split considering her best 500 is 4:39.7. Her time is now 15th in the all-time rankings for 17-18 girls. Strouse, a 15 year old, dropped nearly 18 seconds to land herself 31st on the all-time rankings for 15-16 girls. 13 year old Claire Tuggle dropped 12 seconds to blast a 9:43.88 for 3rd place. That time puts Tuggle, who’s not even 14 yet, 13th in the all-time rankings for 13-14 girls, right ahead of Regan Smith and behind Sierra Schmitt.

MEN’S 1000 FREE

Hayden Curley – 9:01.94 Ryan Vipavetz – 9:05.09 Andrew Matejka – 9:08.43 Jacob Rosner – 9:11.32 Christopher Dallavalle – 9:13.61 Brendan Driscoll – 9:13.78 Daniel Gyenis – 9:13.85 Zachary Brown – 9:14.25

Louisville recruit Hayden Curley blasted a lifetime best by 12 seconds to win the men’s 1000 with a 9:01.94. He negative split the race, taking the first 500 out in 4:32.63 and coming back in 4:29.31. His time is tied for 62nd in the all-time 17-18 boys rankings. Runner-up Ryan Vipavetz comes in 95th in the 17-18 boys rankings with his time of 9:05.09. Vipavetz was out fast, hitting the 500 mark at 4:26.59, which is faster than his personal best in the 500, 4:26.91, which he set just a month ago.

WOMEN’S 100 IM

15 year old Isabelle Stadden blasted a 54.81 to win the women’s 100 IM, leading an incredibly tight field. It’s hard to say with 100% certainty because USAS doesn’t track the 100 IM in it’s all-time rankings, but from what I can tell that time is the fastest ever by a 15-16, and is the 2nd fastest for an 18-and-under, behind only Rachel Bootsma (54.62). Grace Countie (18), Abigail Arens (16), Victoria Huske (15), Phoebe Bacon (15), Sophie Skinner (18), Grace Sheble (15), Valerie Tarazi (18), and Kaylyn Schoof (15) all went 55-points, which as far as I can tell puts them in the top 20 for 18-and-unders.

MEN’S 100 IM

Steven Thalblum – 49.93 William Myhre – 50.21 Darren Durocher/Sean Conway – 50.28 – Kyle Barker – 50.29 Casey Storch/Eli Fouts – 50.32 – David Madej – 50.50

Steven Thalblum threw down a 49.93 to win the men’s 100 IM, holding off the rest of the field after going out in a stunningly fast 22.74 on the first 50. Again, it’s hard to be 100% certain, but his time appears to be the 3rd fastest 15-16 time ever, behind Shane Blinkman and Kieran Smith. It also appears to be the 7th fastest 18-and-under time ever, which is topped by Reece Whitley’s 49.03. Again, the top 8 looks like it’s entirely in the top 20 for 18-and-unders all-time.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 7:14.59 Marlins of Raleigh – 7:15.79 Nova of Virginia Aquatics- 7:16.53

The Nation’s Capital ‘A’ team of Sinead Eksteen, Madeline Laport, Isabella Gati, Katelyn Mack combined to win the women’s 800 free in a battle with Marlins of Raleigh and Nova of Virginia Aquatics. Marlins of Raleigh held the lead at the 600 mark following Madison Homovich‘s 1:47.15 on the 3rd leg. Nation’s Capital then passed both Marlins of Raleigh and Nova of Virginia Aquatics on the final leg, thanks to Mack’s 1:48.38. The Nation’s Capital ‘B’ team came in 4th with a 7:19.05, fueled by a 1:47.08 from Madison Hellmer, which would have been the fastest split by a second on the ‘A’ relay. Sophie Skinner of Northern KY Clippers went the fastest split in the field, posting a 1:46.34 of a fast 50.8 split on the first 100.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Academy Bullets – 6:35.45 New Trier Aquatics – 6:36.32 Long Island Aquatic Club – 6:38.99

The Academy Bullets team of Spencer Walker, William Kamps, William Raidt, and Horace Qiao combined to hold off fellow Illinois team New Trier, who was charging on the final leg. Nation’s Capital ‘A’ team came in 3rd with a 6:36.52, but was DQ’d. Academy held the lead by 3 seconds over New Trier at the 600 mark, following Academy’s best leg of 1:38.37 from 16 year old Raidt. Ryan Gridley then threw down a 1:37.20 to anchor New Trier, severely cutting into the Academy lead. Jack Dahlgren of Aquajets had the best split in the field, blasting a 1:36.40 to anchor his relay.