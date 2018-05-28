2018 Glasgow Int’l Meet Day 3 Recap

2018 GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The 2018 Glasgow International Swim Meet ended rather quietly last night, with the big guns such as Hannah Miley, Duncan Scott and Ross Murdoch under heavy training in their lead-up to this year’s European Championships.

Nevertheless, veterans got the job done, such as Scott getting his first win in the men’ 50m fly. Only racing the 50m breast, 50m back and last night’s 50m fly, Scott clocked a winning effort of 24.07 in the latter to collect his first and gold of the meet for the most decorated Commonwealth Scotsman of a single Games.

The women’s 50m fly saw Karoline Barrett of Denmark deny Edinburgh’s Tain Bruce of her fly sweep, owning the 50m sprint in 27.19. At just 16 years of age Barrett, held off Bruce, who touched in 27.46, after she already won the 100m and 200m fly races earlier in the meet.

Edinburgh stomped on the women’s 100m free event, taking the top 4 spots with ease. Katherine Stark led the charge in 55.82, the only sub-56 outing of the field, while teammate Lucy Hope snagged silver in 56.11. Rachel Masson and Bruce were right behind in respective marks of 56.18 and 56.61.

Additional Winners: