2018 CIF Southern D2 Double Champ Emily Trieu Verbals to Princeton

La Brea Aquatics sprinter Emily Trieu has sent a game-changing verbal commitment to the admissions process* with the Princeton Tigers.

Trieu, who competes for her high school, Los Osos, is coming off of a stellar performance at the 2018 CIF Southern Division 2 Championships. One of the most competitive section meets in California, thanks largely due to the presence of perennial power Crean Lutheran, Trieu won the 100 back (53.21) and 200 IM (2:00.29), taking the latter with a three-second margin over 2nd place.

In the 100 back, Trieu edged Mira Costa’s Alex Crisera, a top 20 recruit who recently committed to Stanford.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.80

100y free – 50.29

200y free – 1:51.00

50y back – 25.49

100y back – 53.21

200y back – 1:58.12

100y fly – 55.13

200y fly – 1:59.49

200y IM – 2:00.29

Trieu will come to the Tiger program with the potential to be incredibly impactful. Her 100 back ranks her 2nd all-time in program history, and she ranks top 10 in Princeton history in the 50 free, 200 back, and 200 IM, too.

Out of the returning athletes to the 100 back final from the 2018 Ivy League Champs, Trieu would be faster than all of them. She’s poised for an Ivy title in that event, and is well within Ivy A final cutoffs for the 200 IM, 50 free, 100 free, 200 back, and 200 fly. She’s also two seconds clear of Princeton’s 400 medley relay lead-off at 2018 Ivies, so she’ll be a key component as Princeton is looking to move up from their 3rd place team finish at Ivies last season. Trieu looks to be worthy to boost any of the 200 or 400 relays for Princeton.

Trieu joins Tennessee-based pickup Addison Smith in an already-talented class of 2023 for the Tigers. The California pipeline has been hot for Princeton, as they have 12 California natives on their 2018-19 roster.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

