JMU’s Zhang Named First CAA Swimmer of the Week of 2018

Courtesy: James Madison Athletics

RICHMOND, Va. – Following a stellar opening weekend, junior Bonnie Zhang has been tabbed the first Colonial Athletic Association Swimmer of the Week of 2018.

The Canberra, Australia product picked up first-place finishes in both of the individual events in which she competed. She clocked a time of 1:50.83 in the 200 Free and a time of 50.63 in the 100 Free. Zhang was also a member of two relay teams that took first in their respective events. She anchored the 200 medley relay that finished with a time of 1:44.99 and finished the meet as the lead leg of the 400 freestyle relay which posted a time of 3:27.79.

Zhang and the Dukes will return to action this Thursday, Oct. 18 when they open their home slate against Duquesne at 5 p.m.