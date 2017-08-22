2017 World University Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

Results

It’s day 3 of the Summer Universiade (also known as the World University Games) in Taipei, and tonight’s finals session schedule is loaded with big events.

We’ll feature finals of the men’s mile, men’s 200 free, women’s 100 breast, women’s 100 free and men’s 200 IM, plus additional semifinals of the men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 IM, men’s 200 fly, women’s 100 back and men’s 50 back.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates from Taipei, and follow @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for more up-to-the-second highlights of all the swimming action.

MEN’S 1500M FREESTYLE – Final

WR: 14:31.02 – YANG SUN (People’s Republic of China), LONDON (GBR), 04 Aug 2012

WUG: 14:51.06 – STANCZYK PREMYSLAW (Poland), BELGRADE (SRB), 09 Jul 2009

Top 3:

GOLD – Gregorio Paltrinier (ITA)

SILVER – Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR)

BRONZE – Gergely Gyurta (HUN)

Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri has been crushing the world in the men’s 1500 for the past four years, and he’ll cap this summer season with yet another gold. Paltrinieri has won every major international meet since 2014, dating back to European Championships in 2014 and including World Championships in 2015 and 2017, plus the Olympics in 2016. He adds the 2017 World University Games, going 14:47.75 to smash the World University Games record.

He and Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk separated from the field early, and Romanchuk wound up second in 14:57.51

In an entertaining battle for bronze, Hungary’s Gergely Gyurta made a nice move late to put himself out front of the pack, sneaking in for the final medal with a 15:01.11.

Just behind him was Japan’s Shinyo Nakaya (15:03.06), Great Britain’s Jay Lelliott (15:06.51) and Team USA’s PJ Ransford (15:11.42), each of whom was in the medal hunt at one point. Lelliott’s teammate Tobias Robinson was 7th in 15:11.46 and top prelims swimmer Domenico Acerenza struggled to back up his sub-15-minute heats swim, fading to 8th in 15:12.02.

MEN’S 200M BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals

WR: 2:06.67 – WATANABE IPPEI (Japan), TOKYO (JPN), 28 Jan 2016

WUG: 2:08.73 – BORYSIK IGOR (Ukraine), BELGRADE (SRB), 08 Jul 2009

WOMEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Semifinals

WR: 2:06.12 – HOSSZU KATINKA (Hungary), KAZAN (RUS), 03 Aug 2015

WUG: 2:12.07 – OHLGREN AVA (United States of America), BELGRADE (SRB), 08 Jul 2009

MEN’S 200M FREESTYLE – Final

WR: 1:42.00 – BIEDERMANN PAUL (Germany), ROME (ITA), 26 Jul 2009

WUG: 1:44.87 – IZOTOV DANILA (Russian Federation), KAZAN (RUS), 11 Jul 2013

WOMEN’S 100M BREASTSTROKE – Final

WR: 1:04.13 – KING LILLY (United States of America), BUDAPEST (HUN), 25 Jul 2017

WUG: 1:05.48 – EFIMOVA IULIA (Russian Federation), KAZAN (RUS), 12 Jul 2013

MEN’S 200M BUTTERFLY – Semifinals

WR: 1:51.51 – PHELPS MICHAEL (United States of America), ROME (ITA), 29 Jul 2009

WUG: 1:54.30 – KORZENIOWSKI PAWEL (Poland), BELGRADE (SRB), 08 Jul 2009

WOMEN’S 100M FREESTYLE – Final

WR: 51.71 – SJOSTROM SARAH (Sweden), BUDAPEST (HUN), 23 Jul 2017

WUG: 53.50 – HERASIMENIA ALIAKSANDRA (Belarus), KAZAN (RUS), 12 Jul 2013

MEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

WR: 1:54.00 – LOCHTE RYAN (United States of America), SHANGHAI (CHN), 28 Jul 2011

WUG: 1:57.58 – VANDERKAAY ALEX (United States of America), BELGRADE (SRB), 07 Jul 2009

WOMEN’S 100M BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

WR: 58.10 – MASSE KYLIE (Canada), BUDAPEST (HUN), 25 Jul 2017

WUG: 59.83 – ZUEVA ANASTASIA (Russian Federation), KAZAN (RUS), 13 Jul 2013

MEN’S 50M BACKSTROKE – Semifinals