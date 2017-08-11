2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

This morning in Long Island, we’ll see Alexei Sancov in action in the 200 free, the event in which he holds the World Junior record. We’ll also see Jack LeVant, who will be swimming the 4×200 free relay at World Juniors.

In the 200 breast, Daniel Roy will be on a mission to crack Kevin Cordes’ 17-18 NAG record in this, which sits at 2:10.92– his best time is exactly one second off of that.

Carson Foster and Lucie Nordmann are the top seeds in the 100 backstrokes, after they won their respective races in the 200 backstroke on Night 2.

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

WJR: 1:55.16 8/7/2014 Katie Ledecky, USA

Meet: 1:58.26 8/11/2011 Lia Neal, Asphalt Green

13-14 NAG: 1:58.53 – Cynthia Woodhead

15-16 NAG: 1:55.06 – Missy Franklin

17-18 NAG: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky

Easop Lee, NBAC 2:01.33 Olivia Carter, Enfinity 2:01.39 Taylor Ault, La Mirada Armada 2:01.45 Isabel Ivey, Gator Swim Club 2:01.48 Miranda Heckman, Pleasanton 2:01.61 Kenisha Liu, Brea Aquatics 2:01.81 Lauren Pitzer, Lakeside Aquatic Club 2:01.90 DakotaLuther, Austin Swim Club 2:01.97

Enfinity Aquatics’ Olivia Carter had a great early swim in heat 4, eviscerating the field and posting a time of 2:01.39. Nobody touched her time for several heats, until in heat 12, NBAC’s Easop Lee just got under Carter’s time with a 2:01.33.

Taylor Ault of La Mirada Armada and Isabel Ivey of Gator Swim Club had a great race in their heat, with Ivey out first at the 100 but Ault reeling her back in and ultimately touching her out at the wall.

This will be a very close final, with every swimming hitting 2:01’s in the top 8 this morning. Lee, Ivey, and Lauren Pitzer all have been faster than 2:00 in their careers.

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

WJR: 1:47.00 7/2/2017 Maxime Rooney, USA

Meet: 1:49.37 8/12/2010 Clay Youngquist, Lakeview Aquatic Club

13-14 NAG: 1:53.31 – Trey Freeman/Aldan Johnston

15-16 NAG: 1:48.64 – Caeleb Dressel

17-18 NAG: 1:45.99 – Michael Phelps

Alexander Zettle, Lakeside Aquatic Club 1:50.03 Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays 1:50.48 Jack Levant, North Texas Nadadores 1:51.04 Tal Davis, Team Greenville 1:51.47 Lane Stone, NCAP 1:51.61 Shaine Casas, Nitro 1:51.65 Andrew Koustik, Irvine Novaquatics 1:52.11 Owen Kao, Irvine Novaquatics 1:52.30

Alexander Zettle had a big 1:50.03 in the first of three circle-seeded heats, taking .21 off of his lifetime best. Look for him to be pushed under the 1:50 mark tonight, as he’ll go head-to-head with Carson Foster and Jack Levant.

Levant and Foster fought to the finish in the penultimate heat, with Foster edging ahead at the end with a 1:50.48 to Levant’s 1:51.04. Top seed and World junior record holder Alexei Sancov was a no-show in the final heat, which was won by Destin Lasco in 1:52.34.

In heat 10, 14-year-old Dare Rose slammed down a 1:53.39, coming within .08 of the 13-14 NAG record held by Aldan Johnston and Trey Freeman.

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

WJR: 2:19.64 8/30/2015 Viktoria Gunes, Turkey

Meet: 2:26.35 8/13/2012 Allie Szekely, Central Bucks Swim Team

13-14 NAG: 2:25.75 – Amanda Beard

15-16 NAG: 2:25.35 – Anita Nall

17-18 NAG: 2:24.47 – Lilly King

Claire Donan, Triton Swimming 2:31.18 Rachel Ramey, Texas Ford 2:31.57 Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon 2:32.17 Kaki Christensen, Chelsea Piers 2:33.55 Emma Garfield, Lakeside Aquatic Club 2:33.62 Noelle Peplowski, Waves Bloomington 2:33.94 Emily Lo, Terrapins 2:33.99 Laura Goettler, Lake Erie 2:34.94

Claire Donan, 15, had a big swim for Triton Swimming to take the top seed for tonight. Her time of 2:31.18 was a lifetime best, and it moves her to #36 in the 15-16 age group. Texas Ford’s Rachel Ramey was also under 232 with a 2:31.57, just ahead of Crow Canyon’s Zoie Hartman (2:32.17).

Hartman was the 100 breast winner earlier in the meet.

Chelsea Piers’ Kaki Christensen went 2:33.55, good for 4th this morning, just ahead of Lakeside’s Emma Garfield (2:33.62). All of the top 8 save for Christensen hit new best times this morning. Margaret Aroesty and Kenisha Liu, the top 2 seeds, scratched this race today.

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

WJR: 2:08.71 4/15/2017 Qin Haiyaing, China

Meet: 2:12.17 8/2/2015 Reece Whitley, Penn Charter

13-14 NAG: 2:15.84 – Ethan Dang

15-16 NAG: 2:11.30 – Reece Whitley

17-18 NAG: 2:10.92 – Kevin Cordes

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

WJR: 59.34 7/2/2016 Minna Atherton, Australia

Meet: 59.77 8/14/2009 Rachel Bootsma, Aquajets

13-14 NAG: 1:00.26 – Regan Smith

15-16 NAG: 59.18 – Missy Franklin

17-18 NAG: 58.33 – Missy Franklin

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS