2017 Santa Clara PSS: #1 Seeds Worrell, Shield Scratch 200 Fly Final

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continues tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free. Read on for a list of scratches from the A and B finals on Sunday night.

Top seed Kelsi Worrell has scratched out of the 200 fly final. This morning, she clocked a quick 2:09.37 to top the heats. That’ll bump Canadian junior Victoria Kwan into the A final. The top seed on the men’s side, Tom Shields, has also scratched outof the event tonight.

The only other A final scratches came in the 200 IM, where 3rd seed Mackenzie Padington and 5th seed Allie Szekely scratched out on the women’s side. On the men’s side, 2nd seed Abrahm DeVine and 7th seed Matt Josa scratched out.

Women’s Scratch List:

Men’s Scratch List: