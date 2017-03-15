2017 NCAA Division III Championships – All The Links You Need

2017 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 15-18, 2017
- CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will get underway at the CISD Natatorium on Wednesday. The meet is being hosted jointly by The City of Shenandoah and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. We have scored out the psych sheets for the women’s meet and the men’s meet and are expecting a fast weekend. Here is what is coming over the next four days:
Day One Events
- 500-yard freestyle
- 200-yard individual medley
- 50-yard freestyle
- 3-meter diving (W)
- 200-yard medley relay
Day Two Events
- 200-yard freestyle relay
- 400-yard individual medley
- 100-yard butterfly
- 200-yard freestyle
- 1-meter diving (M)
- 400-yard medley relay
Day Three Events
- 200-yard butterfly
- 100-yard backstroke
- 100-yard breaststroke
- 1-meter diving (W)
- 800-yard freestyle relay (fastest heat of timed finals)
Day Four Events
- 1650-yard freestyle (fastest heat of timed finals)
- 100-yard freestyle
- 200-yard backstroke
- 200-yard breaststroke
- 3-meter diving (M)
- 400-yard freestyle relay
