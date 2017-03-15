2017 NCAA Division III Championships – All The Links You Need

2017 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 15-18, 2017

CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas

Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will get underway at the CISD Natatorium on Wednesday. The meet is being hosted jointly by The City of Shenandoah and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. We have scored out the psych sheets for the women’s meet and the men’s meet and are expecting a fast weekend. Here is what is coming over the next four days:

Day One Events

500-yard freestyle

200-yard individual medley

50-yard freestyle

3-meter diving (W)

200-yard medley relay

Day Two Events

200-yard freestyle relay

400-yard individual medley

100-yard butterfly

200-yard freestyle

1-meter diving (M)

400-yard medley relay

Day Three Events

200-yard butterfly

100-yard backstroke

100-yard breaststroke

1-meter diving (W)

800-yard freestyle relay (fastest heat of timed finals)

Day Four Events