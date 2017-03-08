2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships begins this morning with preliminary heats of the 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 medley relay. The 1000 free will be swum as timed finals following the medley relays.

Women’s 200-yard Individual Medley

Division II: 1:55.63 3/9/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Bailee Nunn, Drury 1:57.24 Hannah Kastigar, Northern State 1:59.64 Alexis Divelbiss, Wingate 2:00.04 Zuzanna Chwadeczko, Drury 2:00.60 Georgia DaCruz, Queens (NC) 2:00.82 Oksana Marchuk, Bridgeport 2:00.97 Josephina Lorda, Queens (NC) 2:01.42 Daria Belova, Fresno Pacific 2:02.16

Josephina Lorda of Queens had a terrific back half to win the first circle-seeded heat of 200 IMs with 2:01.42, dropping 1.4 seconds off her seed time. The following heat featured a stroke-for-stroke battle between Hannah Kastigar of Northern State and Alexis Divelbiss of Wingate, with Georgia DaCruz and Oksana Marchuk just behind. Kastigar edged Divelbiss, 1:59.64 to 2:00.04.

Drury freshman Bailey Nunn dominated the final heat from start to finish, already a body length ahead by the fly-to-back turn. She held on through the back, then built her lead with the fastest breast split in the field. Nunn finished 3 body lengths ahead with 1:57.24. Zuzanna Chwadeczko was second in the heat from out in lane 1; Morgan McClure of Cal State East Bay finished third (2:02.53).

Women’s 50-yard Freestyle

Division II: 22.36 3/9/2016 Wen Xu, Drury

Top 8 qualifiers:

Theresa Michalak, West Florida 22.54 Kyrie Dobson, Queens (NC) 22.98 Cecilia Hake, MSU Mankato 23.09 Maria Madsen, Wingate 23.25 Vera Johansson, Drury 23.29 Yekaterina Rudenko, Drury 23.31 TIE 7th Lara Marshall, Queens (NC) 23.32 TIE 7th Cheyenne Rova, MSU Mankato 23.32

Top-seeded Theresa Michalak of West Florida, the only sprinter seeded with a sub-23, led the qualifiers out of heats with a 22.54, just 1/100 off her seed time. Queens sophomore Kyrie Dobson cracked 23 seconds to qualify second with 22.98.

Queens, Drury, and MSU Mankato all placed a pair of swimmers in the championship final. Laura Bendfeldt of LIU Post and Annie Lindstrom of Saint Leo tied for 16th place and will swim off for the last spot in the consolation final.

Women’s 200-yard Medley Relay

Division II: 1:39.90 3/9/2016 Wingate (Koryukova, Weiss, Dumur, Fish)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 1,000-yard Freestyle