2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships begins this morning with preliminary heats of the 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 medley relay. The 1000 free will be swum as timed finals following the medley relays. In addition, diving begins with the men’s 3-meter competition.

Men’s 200-yard Individual Medley

Division II: 1:41.94 3/11/2015 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Marius Kusch, Queens 1:45.47 Adrian VanderHelm, Simon Fraser 1:46.27 Victor Polyakov, West Chester 1:46.94 Matthew Holmes, Florida Southern 1:47.12 Inigo Alarcia, Queens 1:47.52 Zach Bunner, Queens 1:47.53 Antonio Nuneez-Alvarez, Florida Southern 1:47.63 Leif-Henning Kluever, Wingate 1:47.99

In the first circle-seeded heat Marco Aldabe of Nova S’eastern held the lead through the 150, but strong back halves from West Chester’s Victor Polyakov (1:46.94), Antonio Nunez-Alvarez (1:47.63) of Florida Southern, and Brandon Schuster (1:48.14) of Cal Baptist relegated him to fourth in the heat with 1:48.73. Zach Bunner of Queens was out like a shot in the penultimate heat, up by a body length at the halfway mark. He held on for the win in 1:47.53, but it was close. UCSD’s Gabriel Hernandez touched just behind in 1:48.03. Matteo Fraschi of Delta State was third in 1:48.21.

Marius Kusch of Queens dominated the final heat, touching in 1:45.47. Adrian VanderHelm of Simon Fraser led the rest of the field, coming in second in the final heat with 1:46.27. Matthew Holmes of Florida Southern was third with 1:47.12.

Men’s 50-yard Freestyle

Division II: 19.18 3/10/2016 Serghei Golban, Lindenwood

Top 8 qualifiers:

Serghei Golban, Lindenwood 19.79 Nir Barnea, Florida Tech 19.87 Mattia Schirru, Delta State 19.88 Lajos Budai, NMU 19.99 Rodrigo Caceres, Drury 20.04 Daniel Rzadkowski, Drury 20.04 Dmytro Sydorchenko, Queens 20.06 Paul Pijulet, Queens 20.07

Mattia Schirru of Delta State was the first to break 20 seconds, winning the first circle-seeded heat in 19.88. Nir Barnea of Florida Tech and Lajos Budai of Northern Michigan also broke 20 in the following heat, but it was Lindenwood’s Serghei Golban, the Division II record-holder in the event, who earned the right to swim in lane 4 tonight; he won the final heat in 19.79. Queens’ Paul Pijulet dropped .14 to finish second in that heat from lane 1, and just sneak into the championship final.

As in the women’s event, there will be a swim-off for 16th place, as both Christopher Radomski of Colorado Mesa and Samuel Schechter of Carson-Newman touched in 20.31.

Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay

Division II: 1:26.02 3/12/2014 Wayne State (Molina Perez, Jachowicz, Holm, Barthel)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Men’s 1,000-yard Freestyle

NCAA DII: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury

Men’s 3-meter Diving

Division II: 615.95 3/15/2014 Heath Calhoun, Clarion

Top 8 qualifiers: