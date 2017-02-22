2017 Men’s Ivies: Farris’ 1:31 Anchor Puts Harvard Out Front on Day 1

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

The Harvard Crimson took advantage of its home-pool advantage to shine on Day One of the 2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The men of Cambridge set a pool record in the 200 medley relay and a championship, pool, and school record in the 800 free relay to jump to an early lead over the field.

Steven Tan (22.04), Shane McNamara (24.27), Max Yakubovich (20.32), and Dean Farris (18.89) combined for 1:25.52 in the medley relay for Harvard’s first win. Penn’s CJ Schaffer, Colin McHugh, James Jameson, and Thomas Dillinger finished second with 1:26.34. Cornell (Dylan Curtis, Alex Evdokimov, Luke Reisch, and Jack Brenneman) placed third with 1:26.68. Yale’s Aaron Greenberg anchored the Bulldogs’ sixth-place relay with 18.60.

In the next event, Harvard destroyed the competition, as well as all the records on the books, with an NCAA “A” cut of 6:19.80, thanks in large part to a stunning 1:31 anchor from Farris. The Crimson relay consisted of of sophomore Brennan Novak (1:36.47), freshman Zach Snyder (1:36.65), senior Aly Abdel Khalik (1:36.39), and freshman Farris (1:31.29).

Yale hit the NCAA “B” standard and beat the pool record by 1.6 seconds with their 6:24.24 from junior Jonathan Rutter (1:36.86), sophomore Adrian Lin (1:34.71), freshman Tristan Furnary (1:39.15), and junior Kei Hyogo (1:34.52).

Standings after Day One: