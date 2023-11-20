Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Yr-Old Eneli Jefimova Ranks #1 With New 2:19.23 200 Breast Estonian Record

Comments: 4

2023 KALEV OPEN

  • Saturday, November 18th & Sunday, November 19th
  • Tallinn, Estonia
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results

Just one day after producing a new Estonian national record in the women’s 100m breast, 16-year-old Eneli Jefimova was back at it with 2 more impressive performances.

Competing on day two of the 2023 Kalev Open, the European Junior Championships multi-gold medalist hit new Estonian standards in both the short course 50 and 200 breaststroke events.

In the 50m, Jefimova stopped the clock in a mighty 29.48 for a new lifetime best. That effort sliced .18 off of the 29.66 she logged just last month.

The teen now ranks #3 in the world on the season and her new PB would have earned gold at the 2021 European Short Course Championships.

2023-2024 SCM Women 50 Breast

DominikaPOL
SZTANDERA
10/27
29.40
2Benedetta
PILATO		ITA29.4311/10
3Eneli
JEFIMOVA		EST29.4811/19
4Sophie
HANSSON		SWE29.5311/18
5Barbara
MAZURKIEWICZ 		POL29.7310/27
Perhaps even more impressive was Jefimova’s head-turning performance in the 200m distance. She stopped the clock in a time of 2:19.23 to dip under the 2:20 barrier for the first time in her promising young career.

Jefimova opened in 1:07.15 and closed in 1:12.08 en route to crushing her previous lifetime best of 2:22.20. That former Estonian NR was registered in Berlin 2 years ago when she was just 14 years of age.

She now ranks #1 in the world in the 200m breast this season, joining Italy’s Francesca Fangio (2:19.99) as the only swimmers to be in the 2:19-zone thus far this season.

2023-2024 SCM Women 200 Breast

EneliEST
JEFIMOVA
11/19
2:19.23
2Francesca
FANGIO		ITA2:19.9911/10
3Kristyna
Horska 		CZE2:20.4310/15
4Charlotte
BONNET 		FRA2:20.6410/28
5Tara
Kinder		AUS2:21.6909/16
4 Comments
Chris D
44 minutes ago

whoa- new player in town. When are Douglass and King racing next?

LBSWIM
1 hour ago

I read these as LCM until I saw I was incorrect.

Flippin Birds
Reply to  LBSWIM
29 minutes ago

SCM should definitely be in the title.

Scuncan Dott V2
Reply to  Flippin Birds
17 minutes ago

It’s November, you should really know its in SCM.

