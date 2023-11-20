16-Yr-Old Eneli Jefimova Ranks #1 With New 2:19.23 200 Breast Estonian Record

2023 KALEV OPEN

Saturday, November 18th & Sunday, November 19th

Tallinn, Estonia

SCM (25m)

Results

Just one day after producing a new Estonian national record in the women’s 100m breast, 16-year-old Eneli Jefimova was back at it with 2 more impressive performances.

Competing on day two of the 2023 Kalev Open, the European Junior Championships multi-gold medalist hit new Estonian standards in both the short course 50 and 200 breaststroke events.

In the 50m, Jefimova stopped the clock in a mighty 29.48 for a new lifetime best. That effort sliced .18 off of the 29.66 she logged just last month.

The teen now ranks #3 in the world on the season and her new PB would have earned gold at the 2021 European Short Course Championships.

Perhaps even more impressive was Jefimova’s head-turning performance in the 200m distance. She stopped the clock in a time of 2:19.23 to dip under the 2:20 barrier for the first time in her promising young career.

Jefimova opened in 1:07.15 and closed in 1:12.08 en route to crushing her previous lifetime best of 2:22.20. That former Estonian NR was registered in Berlin 2 years ago when she was just 14 years of age.

She now ranks #1 in the world in the 200m breast this season, joining Italy’s Francesca Fangio (2:19.99) as the only swimmers to be in the 2:19-zone thus far this season.