15-Year-Old Lana Pudar Blasts 2:05.89 200 Fly Bosnia & Herzegovina Record

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelim recap

Results

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 15-year-old Olympian Lana Pudar is on another record-breaking tear, this time at these European Short Course Championships.

Contesting the women’s 200m butterfly final tonight in Kazan, Pudar put up that fastest time of her young career, posting a time of 2:05.89 to place 5th.

Taking the meet title was Russia’s Svetlana Chimrova, who topped the podium in 2:04.97 while Dane Helena Rosendahl Bach and Italian swimmer Iliara Bianchi posted times of 2:05.02 and 2:05.43 for silver and bronze, respectively.

Entering this meet, Pudar’s personal best rested at the 2:08.21 she produced just days ago competing at the final World Cup Series stop in this same city. She also snagged the 50m fly and 100m fly national records there as well.

Splits for her previous 2fly swim included 1:01.46/1:06.75 for the 2:08.21 while tonight’s effort saw the teen fire off a massive 58.29 opener before bringing it home in 1:07.60 to touch the wall in 2:05.89. As such, Pudar dropped well over 2 seconds in just the span of days to enter entirely new territory with her swim tonight.

She’s approaching the European Junior Record benchmark time of 2:05.41, so we’ll keep an eye on this promising swimmer as her carer unfolds.