15-Year-Old Eneli Jefimova Shatters Estonian Record with 30.08 50 Breast in Heats

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 Prelims Recap

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

World Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30 (2021)

Championship Record: Lily King (USA) – 29.40 (2017)

2019 World Champion: Lily King (USA) – 29.81

Top 16:

Lara Van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.77 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.80 Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 30.08 Anna Elendt (GER) – 30.12 Tang Qianting (CHN) – 30.36 J. Conceicao (BRA) – 30.53 Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 30.64 Veera Kivirinta (FIN) – 30.66 Fleur Vermeiren (BEL)/Lily King (USA) – 30.70 None Rosey Metz (NED) – 30.71 Reona Aoki (JPN) – 30.80 Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 30.82 Jenna Strauch (AUS) – 30.93 Annie Lazor (USA) 30.99 Ruta Meilutyte (LIT) – 31.02

Estonian 15-year-old Eneli Jefimova took 3rd in prelims of the women’s 50 breast this morning in Budapest, clocking a 30.08. Not only is Jefimova approaching the highly-regarded 30 second barrier in the event, she shattered her own Estonian Record with the performance.

The previous Estonian Record was held at 30.69, a time which Jefimova swam at the Acropolis Swim Open in Athens in May of this year. Her performance this morning marks an improvement of 0.61 seconds over that time from just over a month ago.

At just 15 years old, Jefimova is among the youngest competitors at these World Championships. She was in a similar position last summer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she was just 14. Despite that, Jefimova advanced to semifinals in the women’s 100 breast, taking 14th in prelims with a 1:06.79.

In the 100 breast at these Championships, Jefimova had a solid performance, swimming a 1:06.48 in semifinals, which was just 0.01 seconds off her personal best and Estonian Record of 1:06.47. However, the swim put her 9th in semis, just out of qualifying for the final.

Clearly, narrowly missing the final in the 100 hasn’t dampened the youngster’s spirits, as she came out with a massive personal best this morning in the 50. Moreover, if Jefimova’s able to match her prelims performance tonight, or even approximate it, she should have no trouble advancing to the final, which would be a huge step forward in her young career.