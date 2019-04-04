15 Y/O Böcekler Re-Breaks 800 Free NR On Day 1 Of Turkish Nationals

2019 Turkish National Team Selection Meet

Edirne, TUR

April 3rd-7th, 2019

Prelims-Finals, Long Course Meters (50m)

The first session of the 2019 Turkish National Championships featured the women’s 800m free and men’s 1500m free. This competition will serve as the qualifying meet for roster spots on the Turkish National Team. A minimum qualifying time must be met first in order to be eligible, and different age groups have different qualifying standards.

Note: This meet is not recognized by FINA as a qualifying meet for neither the 2019 FINA World Championships, nor the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

15-year-old Beril Böcekler broke her old Turkish National Record of 8:47.98 in the women’s 800 free final, lowering the record to a 8:45.11 to claim her first win of the meet. Also cracking 8:50 was Merve Tuncel – the 14-year-old touched the wall in a time of 8:49.83 to take the runner-up spot.

In the men’s 1500, Yiğit Aslan bested the field en route to establish a new 15-16 National Age Group Record of 15:36.20. Aslan shaved over an impressive 15 seconds off of his seed time of 15:51.91. Picking up second in the race was Anil Can Oktay with his final time 15:41.60, and Mert Kilavuz took third as the final competitor to crack 16 minutes, clocking a 15:55.87.

Day two’s events will consist of the 400 IM, 100 free, 200 back, and 50 fly. Prelims begin at 9am (2am EST) and finals will commence at 5pm (10am EST).