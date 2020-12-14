14-Year-Old Lily Christianson Posts 49.60 100 Free at OLY Winter Invite

2020 OLY WINTER INVITE

December 10-13th, 2020

Elkhart, IN

SCY (LCM Time Trials on Thursday Night)

Results on MeetMobile “2020 OLY Winter Invite”

Thursday Night LCM Time Trials on MeetMobile, “2020 OLY Winter Invite TIME TRIALS LONG COURSE”

The 2020 OLY Winter Invite went out with plenty of fast swimming and best times tonight. On Sunday night we got yet another electric showdown between Franklin Regional Swim Team 17-year-old Cade Oliver and Zionsville Swim Club 16-year-old Will Modglin. This time around it was the 200 back that the pair battled it out in. Oliver actually out-split Modglin on all 4 of the 50s in this race, splitting 24.16/26.66/26.75/26.51, while Modglin was 24.44/26.73/27.28/26.79. Oliver finished in 1:44.08, taking 1.2 seconds off his personal best. Modglin clocked a 1:45.24, taking 1.26 seconds off his personal best. Notably, Modglin began this meet by notching an Olympic Trials cut in the LCM 200 back on Thursday night.

Modlgin went on to chip .18 seconds off his lifetime best in the 100 free. He clocked a 45.38, coming in under his previous best of 45.56. Franklin Regional Swim Team’s Mac Ratzlaff won the men’s 100 free with a 45.07, coming in just slightly off his personal best of 44.98. Ratzlaff went on to post a huge improvement in the men’s 200 fly, winning the race with a 1:46.81. That swim marks a 2.5 second drop from his previous best, which was 1:49.39. The South Carolina recruit nearly took the race out in a personal best on the first 100, splitting 50.84, while his lifetime best 100 fly in 50.02.

Machine Aquatics’ Paige Hall posted a victory on Sunday evening. She first won the women’s 200 back with a 1:55.65, after swimming a 1:55.55 in prelims. Hall has a lifetime best of 1:55.12, which she swam just one week ago at the PV 18&U Winter Championships. Hall went on to to take 2nd in the women’s 100 free, finishing in 49.95. Again, the swim was just off her previous best of 49.81, which was set last weekend.

Irish Aquatics 14-year-old Lily Christianson continued to have an excellent meet, winning the women’s 100 free and 200 breast. After breaking 23 seconds for the first time in the 50 free and 1:50 for the first time in the 200 free earlier in this meet, Christianson continued the streak by breaking 50 seconds in the 100 free for the first time. She clocked a 49.60, marking a personal best by .85 seconds. She also broke 2:20 for the first time in the 200 breast, posting a 2:17.21. Her 100 free now ranks her 29th in the all-time rankings for 13-14 girls.

Irish Aquatics 18-year-old Marcy Cate Pruitt broke the 2:00 barrier in the women’s 200 fly, winning the race with a 1:59.96. The swim marks a .08 second drop for the Notre Dame recruit.