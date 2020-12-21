14-Year-Old Katie Grimes Posts 8th All-Time Fastest 1650 in 13-14 Age Group

2020 Las Vegas Super Finals

December 18-20, 2020

Dixie State University, St. George, Utah

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Prelims/finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 UT Las Vegas Super Finals”

Swimmers continued to throw down top all-time age group swims on the final day of competition at the Las Vegas Super Finals. Note that while the Dixie State pool stands at an elevation of approximately 2674 feet, USA Swimming requires a pool to be at a minimum elevation of 3000 feet before time adjustments are applied.

Bella Sims started out Sunday’s finals sessions by slicing 2 seconds off her lifetime best 200 IM, winning the race with a time of 1:56.12, and ranking herself the 12th fastest all-time 15-16 year-old in the event.

15-year-old Sims is now sandwiched between the age group times of #12 former World Record holder Kathleen Baker and #13 U.S. National Junior Team member Justina Kozan. The 2nd place-finisher was Stanford sophomore Alexandra Crisera, swimming unattached, with a time about 1.5 off her best, 2:02.03.

Sims closed out the weekend with another victory in the 100 fly, touching the wall at 52.98. This was Sims’ first and only event this weekend that she did not post a best time in, due to the fact she swam a 52.84 at the Desert Committee Championships in February when she was 14. That swim still ranks her 5th out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds and tonight she ranked herself as the 46th all-time fastest in her new age group. Her Sandpipers teammate Paige Kuwata snagged 2nd place at 56.42, shaving .12 from her lifetime best.

Right before the 100 fly, 16-year-old Kuwata competed in the 1650 free final against 4 of her teammates, including 14-year-olds Katie Grimes and Abby Dunford. Grimes dominated the event by dropping 14 seconds from the lifetime best she posted in December, 2019 for a time of 16:05.03. That is the 8th all-time fastest 1650 free in the 13-14 age group, pushing Virginia Tech freshman and open water U.S. National Team member Chase Travis’ age group time to 9th. Grimes created a lead quickly after going out in 55.03 on the first 100. She then held 58’s for the majority of the race, including splitting a 58.36 on the final 100.

Kuwata snagged 2nd place at 16:24.06, slicing 5 seconds off her best time, while Dunford placed 3rd at 16:31.46. This was about an 11 second add for Dunford, whose lifetime best ranks her 28th out of the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event.

The girls’ 100 free was a tight race between 16-year-old Audrey Yu of Sandpipers and Crisera. They were virtually tied at the 50 yard mark, where Yu flipped at 23.94 and Crisera at 23.94. Yu claimed 1st place with a lifetime best of 49.96, breaking 50 for the first time, and touching the wall .14 ahead of Crisera. This was an add for Crisera, about 1.2 seconds off her lifetime best.

One of the youngest swimmers in finals throughout this meet has been 13-year-old Bella Brito from Beach Cities Swim. During Sunday’s final session she snagged 3rd place in the 100 free with a 51.71, slicing nearly a full second from her previous best she posted in October. This swim came after her 3rd place finish in the 200 IM earlier where she touched the wall with another lifetime best of 2:05.16. She bettered the 2:05.72 that she swam in prelims, which was already a 1.5 second time drop from the best time she swam in October.

Other Standout Swims: