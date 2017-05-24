133 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 843 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Franklin College (Indiana), a NCAA Division III institution and member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, invites applications for an assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach-intern. The assistant coach is responsible for assisting the head coach in all aspects of the swimming program, including skill development, recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Position begins August 1, 2017.

SWIM COACH

GILLS is a competitive swim team offering professional coaching and and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor.

ASSISTANT MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING COACHING INSTRUCTOR

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coaching Instructor works under Head Swimming and Diving Coaching Instructor providing support for the organization of the program and implementation of game and practice plans. This includes, but is not limited to communication with athletes, preparation of facilities, distribution and care of equipment, scouting opponents, and film breakdown. The Assistant will assist in providing support for the player’s academic success, and track academic progress as needed. The Assistant may facilitate communication with a number of constituents which include faculty, academic advisors, assistant deans, and parents. Internally, the Assistants work with the Equipment and Facilities staff, Athletic Trainers, and Assistant ADs when necessary.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Beach Cities Swimming, Belvedere Park CA location is seeking an Assistant Coach. Responsible individual who enjoys working with young swimmers everyday in and out of the water. Must posses good written and oral communication skills, team building skills, and excellent understanding of teaching progressions. This part time age group coach position (ASCA Level 3 preferred, but not mandatory) is needed to coordinate and develop our age group program (White, Red, and JO groups) under the direction of the Head Site Coach. For more detailed information about this position, please contact Joy Lim [email protected]

HEAD COACH – GREENWOOD GATORS – $30-40K SALARY

The Gators are a nonprofit, board run USA Swimming club serving the Greenwood Community in Greenwood Indiana. The Gators are dedicated to teaching young people the sport of competitive swimming and employ a coaching staff that is made up of certified professionals who are dedicated to developing swimmers into the best athletes they can be and building a foundation of skills that will last a

lifetime.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR

Imagine going to work knowing that what you do each day positively influences the lives of individuals and families in your community. Throughout the Delaware Valley, the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA employs more than 5,000 individuals in full time, part time and seasonal positions. Anchored in 20 locations, the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA has the long-standing relationships and physical presence to deliver lasting personal and social change and gives staff the opportunity and flexibility to pursue their careers.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

This position reports to the Head Swimming coach and is responsible to assist in all phases of a competitive intercollegiate Swimming and Diving program in compliance with NCAA conference, Northeast Conference (NEC), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and institutional rules and regulations.

HEAD COACH – OJR AQUATICS CLUB

OJR Aquatics Club (OJR AC), a parent-managed 501C3 swim and dive organization located near Pottstown, Pennsylvania. OJR AC is an established swim club consisting of approximately 150 swimmers, varying from novice swimmers to advanced swimmers that compete at USA Junior Olympics. OJR AC competes in both the Tri-County League (dual meets & invitationals) and USA Swimming. OJR AC currently trains at Owen J Roberts High School in a 6-lane, 25-yard pool from September through March.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

Join our team and put your stamp on a program! The Waynesboro Family YMCA is searching for an energetic, enthusiastic, and growth focused Director of Competitive Swimming. Our YMCA SMAC (Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club) Team (www.smacswimming.org) is the longest standing year-round swim team in the region, boasting numerous Division I swimmers over the past 5 decades.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/AQUATICS MANAGER

Located in the scenic Mid-Hudson Valley, Vassar College is a highly selective, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Vassar College Athletics programs are conducted in compliance with policies, procedures and regulations of Vassar College, the NCAA and the Liberty League.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ADAMS STATE UNIVERSITY

Adams State University, a NCAA Division II member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant coaching position for the Women’s Swimming Team. This position will assist with all aspects of supporting a collegiate program, including daily practices, recruiting, videotaping, home meet management, student-athlete academic success, and travel, as well as compliance with all NCAA, RMAC and Adams State University rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Bel Air Athletic Club Swim Team is searching for a talented & motivated individual to assist in our journey to the next level of success. Our team of about just over 110 swimmers, is located just north of Baltimore in a large family oriented fitness club. We have two 6-lane 25 yard pools and a smaller instructional pool. Our team is institution owned and run by the coaches to provide opportunities for swimmers of all levels.

AGE GROUP COACH, KARISHIM AQUATICS SWIM CLUB (KASC), NEWTON, MA

Karishim Aquatics Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA (greater Boston area), is currently accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help KASC continue its growth in both size and achievement.

FULL TIME COACH

The FISH swim team is a USA Swimming Club, located in the DC suburbs in Northern Virginia. Coach Ray Benecki started the team in 1991 at Spring Hill RECenter in McLean, VA. Spring Hill has been the home of the FISH ever since. Our second site, Audrey Moore at Wakefield Park, was added in 2009. Since then, the team has grown to over 360 members. In 2016 and 2017 the FISH received the Silver Medal Club status awarded by USA Swimming.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR (SPECIALIST 1A) UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT DIVISION OF ATHLETICS

The University of Connecticut is seeking applications for the full-time position of Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach/Recruiting Coordinator. Responsibilities include: assisting the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach in planning and organizing all phases of a Division I men’s and women’s swimming program including: recruitment and development of student-athletes; home and away meet preparation and management; assisting with facility operations and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach.

HEAD COACH POSITION–WOODMOOR WAVES SWIM TEAM, MONUMENT, CO

The Woodmoor Waves swim team located in Monument, Colorado (7336 ft.), just north

of Colorado Springs, is looking for an experienced Head Coach. The Woodmoor

Waves is a competitive, year round swim club that trains at Monument Hill Country

Club. The team consists of 70+ swimmers varying from beginning swimmers to

swimmers that compete at Junior Nationals, Sectionals, Zones and State

Championship meets.

AGE GROUP COACH

East Coast Aquatic Club in beautiful Delray Beach, Florida is seeking an age group coach. This position will include coaching two groups and some administrative responsibilities. The groups will be competitive age group swimmers, mainly 12 & under. The coach will be responsible for approximately 15-18 hours of on-deck coaching per week in the afternoons, and will typically attend 1-2 weekend meet per month. The groups practice Monday-Friday. The coach will be responsible for some administrative duties including seasonal, weekly and daily planning. This coach will participate in occasional staff meetings.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH, ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY AND/OR HEAD SENIOR COACH FOR FUNKY FISH SWIM CLUB

Illinois Wesleyan University is hiring a volunteer assistant swimming coach to assist with the coaching and some administrative responsibilities for the men’s and women’s swimming programs. The assistant coach will report directly to the head coach and will be responsible for assisting the head coach in aspects of conducting a NCAA Division III program. This individual will assist with on deck coaching as well as recruiting and other duties conducive to normal coaching responsibilities.

SILVER GROUP COACH

Westside Aquatics, the premier competitive swimming club in West Los Angeles, is currently accepting applications for the position of Silver Group Coach. We are looking for a dynamic and experienced team player to help our club continue its recent growth in both size and achievement.

LEAD PRE-COMP COACH, AND MULTIPLE ASST. POSITIONS

At Swim Torrance we believe success in the water and in life is forged though hard work in a supportive and positive environment. Our coaches are dedicated to improving their craft and technically focused. Athletes at all levels of the program will be taught competitive skills and develop the proper work ethic to turn those skills into success. As a staff we see this as a four part focus.

YMCA HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Greater Williamson County is a $27 million Association focusing on mission driven, not-for-profit services with a vision of building strong kids, strong families and strong communities throughout Williamson & Burnet Counties.

CENTRAL KENTUCKY AQUATICS – HEAD COACH

Central Kentucky Aquatic Club is a year-round swim club operating out of Lebanon, Kentucky (70 miles Southwest of Lexington, KY, and 70 miles Southeast of Louisville, KY.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Assist the Head Coach and Associate Head Coach in all aspects of the swimming program. Be on deck and help implement training plans for swimming practices. Assess student athletes in practice and competition and provide feedback. Follow instructions from Head Coach and Associate Head Coach for setting up meets, dryland training and mental training.

HEAD COACH/CEO CITY OF MOBILE SWIM ASSOCIATION

CMSA began in 1978. We are a 501(c)(3) organization with approximately 185 year-round swimmers. We train all age groups and ability levels.

AGE GROUP COACH AND SITE DIRECTOR

The Baylor Swim Club located in Chattanooga, TN is now accepting applications for an age group coach and site director to help facilitate its growing competitive swimming program. The Baylor Swim Club is a school supported and coach operated USA Swimming club running on the campus of the Baylor School.

AQUATICS MANAGER (MGR 2, PARKS & REC)

Seattle Parks and Recreation provides welcoming and safe opportunities to play, learn, contemplate and build community, and promotes responsible stewardship of the land. We promote healthy people, a healthy environment, and strong communities.

LONGHORN AQUATICS- HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Responsible for developing Longhorn Aquatics age group program swimmers to compete at the sectional and national level. Work collaboratively with the Head Coach to develop and accomplish program goals.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR / LIFEGUARD

Flying Fish is an indoor year round swim school. We are looking for responsible individuals who love working with children and swimmers.

UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT DIVISION OF ATHLETICS ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH INTERN

The University of Connecticut is seeking qualified candidates for a full-time, paid intern position with the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program. Responsibilities will include: assisting the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach in planning and organizing all phases of a Division I men’s and women’s swimming program including recruitment of prospective student-athletes; development of the student-athlete; practice and meet preparation; assisting with facility and meet operations, and other administrative duties as assigned by the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS DIRECTOR / HEAD COACH

The Chambersburg Y seeks a motivated individual to execute a high quality, member-focused YMCA Competitive Swim Program. A competetive swim program with over 100 participants.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Heartland Aquatics is a non-profit, year-round, competitive swim team. Our mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities, and in the process, teach life balance, citizenship, and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

MASTERS SWIM COACH

Do you have a passion for swimming? The JCC in Newton is looking for a passionate Masters Swim Coach who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and will help our adult members improve their swimming.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The position of Aquatics Director is responsible for overseeing the operations and programming of the club’s pool environment. Provide a clean, well-maintained and safe aquatic environment in compliance with both club and public health department standards. Oversee all financial aspects of the pool/aquatic department, including working with the Athletic Director as needed to insure that the financial performance of the aquatic department meets budget.

SILVER GROUP COACH

Westside Aquatics, the premier competitive swimming club in West Los Angeles, is currently accepting applications for the position of Silver Group Coach. We are looking for a dynamic and experienced team player to help our club continue its recent growth in both size and achievement.

HEAD COACH FOR SWIMMING AT SWISS SWIMMING TRAINING BASE TENERO (100%)

The Swiss Swimming Federation is one of the leading sports associations of Switzerland. With the four Olympic sports of swimming, synchronised swimming, high diving and water polo, Swiss Swimming represents diverse and popular sports.

SEEKING PART TIME COACHES IN BRANDON, FLORIDA

Blue Wave is growing. We are currently operating out of multiple pools within the greater Tampa Bay area. We are looking to add exceptional part time coaches to our Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) facility.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY SWIM CLUB COACH

Northeastern University Swim Club is an organization of nearly 70 undergraduate and graduate students. We are a hard working, fun loving team that is in search of a new head coach to guide our training and competition. The team practices 4-5 times per week (usually in the evenings), and competes in 4 or 5 meets each semester.

COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

In support of the educational mission of Florida Atlantic University, we prepare and empower our student-athletes for academic, athletic and lifetime achievement. We share an expectation of excellence. We unify and engage our students, alumni and the community. Our core values are: Excellence, Innovation, Teamwork and Integrity. In keeping with these values, the role of the Assistant Coach is to assist the Head Coach, FAU and its Student-Athletes reach their highest potential mentally, physically, and personally, while embracing good sportsmanship and ethical conduct.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT AGE-GROUP COACHES

The Ashburn Village BLUE WAVE Swim Team, located in Northern Virginia, Loudoun County and part of the PVS LSC. We are looking for highly motivated individuals to assist our team as part-time age-group coaches starting in the fall (September 2017). This is a part-time position about 6-14 hours, 2-6 days per week, plus about one meet per month on weekends. These individuals would be working mainly with our younger (12 & under) and novice squads.

AGE GROUP / PRE-SR. COACH

Sharks Swim team, located in Friendswood, Tx. (SE Houston) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic and organized age group coach to help our team & swimmers achieve their ultimate potential in skill development and competition preparation while promoting a creative, positive and healthy team environment. This person could join our staff this summer or as late as August 2017 (objective is to have the position filled no later than early July). The scope of groups (primarily Pre-sr. 13-15 and Bronze 9-12, along with working with Senior group) could change depending the qualifications/experience of the coach hired. The club is very much coach run/directed with a supportive board of non- team members.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

We are seeking an experienced, self-motivated and enthusiastic Assistant Swim Coach to assist the Head Swim Coach in delivering the Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) objectives to provide the highest quality programming to the community including the competitive swim club, swimming lessons, camps and clinics.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 86,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 550,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 34,200+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 181,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.