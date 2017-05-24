Rowan University Selects Colorado Time Systems For Swimming & Diving

Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ has signed an agreement with Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, to install a brand new 12mm SMD LED video display at the Recreation Center Natatorium this summer.

The 12mm SMD video display will be added to the existing Colorado Time Systems timing and scoring solution at the facility and will measure approximately 2.1m x 3.8m (6.9’ x 12.5’) [h x w]. The video display will be used to show scoring information, live video, video replays, and animations.

“We chose the Colorado Time Systems video system because of the additional features it has to offer,” said Brad Bowser, Head Swimming and Diving Coach. “The fans and spectators are going to enjoy its capabilities. I’m most excited about the display’s latest technology and functions for our sport. It will provide a better atmosphere for the meets. We will be able to show videos prior and the times are easier to read.”

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Rowan University,” said Mark Polansky, East Coast & Pacific NW Sales Manager. “The video display will definitely take the facility to the next level.”

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS): Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

Swimming News courtesy of Colorado Time Systems.